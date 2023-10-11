We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Browser extensions for gamers
-
SteamDB
https://steamdb.info/extension/
The SteamDB extension is a browser extension for Steam that adds various features to the Steam store and community pages. It highlights owned and wished products on steamdb.info, displays player counts, lowest prices, and latest game updates on store pages, and adds new features on Steam sites such as automatic age gate skip, quick sell in inventory, and market prices in other inventories. The extension also adds SteamDB links on various pages in the Steam Community and Store, and fixes issues that Valve hasn't addressed, such as properly centering the Steam store on big screens. The extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge, but not Safari due to Apple's policies. It does not have any build steps and can be loaded on the extensions page of the browser
-
Augmented Steam
https://augmentedsteam.com
The Augmented Steam browser extension is a free extension available for Firefox and Chrome-based browsers. It is based on the Enhanced Steam project created by Jason Shackles. The extension has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, aiming to provide as many of the original features as possible, while adding new ones down the line. Some of the features of the Augmented Steam browser extension include:
Wishlist Sorting: The extension allows users to sort their Steam wishlist by discount, price, title, release date, and more.
Price History: The extension shows the price history of a game on Steam, as well as the lowest price it has ever been.
DLC Tracking: The extension tracks DLC for games on Steam and shows when they are on sale.
Enhanced Search: The extension enhances the search functionality on Steam by allowing users to filter by price, discount, rating, and more.
Profile Features: Some of the features of the extension may require users to log in to their servers via Steam, in which case their numerical Steam ID will be stored on their servers.
The extension communicates with IsThereAnyDeal servers to ensure the functionality of some of its features. These requests consist of the IDs of the games users are browsing and their currency, which are not tied to their account in any way
-
IndieGala Helper
https://github.com/RedSparr0w/IndieGala-Helper
Bundles
-
Shows games which are already in your library.
-
Shows approximate value of trading cards received.
Giveaways
-
Dark mode.
-
Infinite scroll.
-
Quick entry.
-
Hides games which are already in your library.
-
Hide already entered giveaways.
-
Hide unwanted games (blacklist).
-
Hide giveaways above your level.
-
Add link to games steam page.
-
Current IG Silver always displayed up top right.
Trades
-
Hides games which are already in your library.
-
Replaced ‘Read More’ with link to games steam page.
-
Hide Unwanted games.
Library
-
Activate Steam games from library.
-
Open Steam activate game window from library.
-
Auto copy key when clicked
-