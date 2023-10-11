Augmented Steam

https://augmentedsteam.com

The Augmented Steam browser extension is a free extension available for Firefox and Chrome-based browsers. It is based on the Enhanced Steam project created by Jason Shackles. The extension has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, aiming to provide as many of the original features as possible, while adding new ones down the line. Some of the features of the Augmented Steam browser extension include:

Wishlist Sorting: The extension allows users to sort their Steam wishlist by discount, price, title, release date, and more.

Price History: The extension shows the price history of a game on Steam, as well as the lowest price it has ever been.

DLC Tracking: The extension tracks DLC for games on Steam and shows when they are on sale.

Enhanced Search: The extension enhances the search functionality on Steam by allowing users to filter by price, discount, rating, and more.

Profile Features: Some of the features of the extension may require users to log in to their servers via Steam, in which case their numerical Steam ID will be stored on their servers.

The extension communicates with IsThereAnyDeal servers to ensure the functionality of some of its features. These requests consist of the IDs of the games users are browsing and their currency, which are not tied to their account in any way