Address bar freezes
-
SilverGreen93
Hi all,
After updating to Vivaldi 6.2 on my Android 12 & 13 devices, the address bar in the browser freezes randomly after I close a tab. It does not reproduce immediately, but after using the browser some time and after closing the active tab.
This did not ever happened before.
I am using the bottom placed address bar with visible tabs below.
After the freeze, the address field is an empty box, and the Vivaldi menu is not clickable as well.
Hope it is fixed soon, as it is very annoying. The only way I can restore the functionality is force closing the browser and reopen it.
Thanks,
Mihai
-
jorgefilho
@SilverGreen93 Hello, I know what you mean. It happens to me too.
-
Samsung Tab S7 - same problem, visually there is a white rectangle on address bar, a few pixel bigger than a bar in a hight, menu is also not working.
-
nellaiseemai
It happens to me as well. very few times though. 2 or 3 times a day or so. The search engine shortcut appears on the browser usually (b for bing or G for google etc). It does not appear on this frozen tab. I know immediately that this tab will not work.The solution I found is, close that tab and open a new tab. It appears with b for my bing search engine and works right away.
-
A bug report has been filed for a similar issue: VAB-7723, currently unconfirmed.
-
jorgefilho
it happened again.
-
@jorgefilho Thank you for providing the screenshot. The link has been added to the above bug report.
-
Так привык к этому браузеру , но последнее время, рандомно не активная панель поиска и меню, а плюсик работает, на фото открытые вкладки, а счетчик замер на единице, приходится, открывать и закрывать браузер по 2 -3 раза
-
@0rus0 said in Address bar freezes:
Так привык к этому браузеру , но последнее время, рандомно не активная панель поиска и меню, а плюсик работает, на фото открытые вкладки, а счетчик замер на единице, приходится, открывать и закрывать браузер по 2 -3 раза
So I’m used to this browser, but lately, the randomly not active search bar and menu, and the plus works, open tabs on the photo, and the counter froze on one, you have to open and close the browser 2-3 times
Ссылка на ваше изображение также была добавлена в отчет об ошибке. Спасибо.
The link to your image has also been added to the bug report. Thank you.
-
SilverGreen93
@edwardp Is the bug report public? Can we see it and comment there ourselves?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@SilverGreen93 said in Address bar freezes:
@edwardp Is the bug report public? Can we see it and comment there ourselves?
No, they are not public. The originator who submits a bug report, can reply to the e-mail they receive upon the submission, if they have additional information to add to it.
-
I screenshoted the freezed bar.
-
edwardp Ambassador
VAB-7723 has been confirmed.