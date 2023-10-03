Hi all,

After updating to Vivaldi 6.2 on my Android 12 & 13 devices, the address bar in the browser freezes randomly after I close a tab. It does not reproduce immediately, but after using the browser some time and after closing the active tab.

This did not ever happened before.

I am using the bottom placed address bar with visible tabs below.

After the freeze, the address field is an empty box, and the Vivaldi menu is not clickable as well.

Hope it is fixed soon, as it is very annoying. The only way I can restore the functionality is force closing the browser and reopen it.

Thanks,

Mihai