Yes, it is ironic how easily a free speech absolutist who freely calls people a 'pedo guy' immediately starts crying to the courts when anything is said about him. The eagerness for ideologically motivated thought leaders like Musk to play the victim nicely fills in the grievance narrative that his creduluous audience finds appealing.

Of course, the ADL is not wrong. It is well known that disinformation and hate speech have proliferated on Twitter/X. Often directly from Musk himself. It's quite an accomplishment to be worse than Facebook as a source of disinformation and conspiracy theories. And conspiracy theories lean hard into antisemitism, even if those repeating them are not aware of those roots.

And we're seeing this with other groups as well. Scientists are leaving the platform.

Nature obtained the e-mail addresses of thousands of scientists who were identified through a social-media research project as having tweeted about papers on which they were a corresponding author1. The survey from Nature asked whether people had changed their use of Twitter in the past six months and why. The reasons respondents gave varied, but many of those who had markedly reduced or stopped their activity on X mentioned Musk’s management of the platform. Many said that they had noticed an uptick in the amount of fake accounts, trolls and hate speech on the platform.

Scientists publishing their work that goes against conspiratorial narratives regularly receive death threats. And Musk directly plays into this as well, with examples such as his idiotic Prosecute Fauci pronouns tweet.

Furthermore, he encourages far-right influencers through his payment system, and reinstating accounts that post child sex abuse content like Dom Lucre.