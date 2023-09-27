Amazon Prime Video does not show video in model year 2024 Audi vehicles with the Vivaldi browser.

This will most likely be new for most, but Audi released the Harman app store in their 2024 vehicle lineup. One of the browser features I tested recently was on a 2024 Audi A7. The test was to see which video services would work with the browser. YouTube worked fine, but Amazon Prime Video will not show any video and only plays audio. Essentially, you get a black screen and can only hear the soundtrack.

I decided to install the Windows PC version of the browser and noticed I got a DRM error indicating the browser doesn't support playing DRM videos without a browser extension. I'm wondering if these two issues are related.

I've not submitted a bug report, but I want to understand if other AA + Vivaldi Browser users have the same issue. Can someone test this for me on a Volvo or Renault and report back?

