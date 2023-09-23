@bencodesall Local in Mastodon does not mean what you think it does.

"Mind that “local” here refers to the server, not to a geographical location."

https://docs.joinmastodon.org/user/network/

"Your Home timeline shows you posts from people that you follow, similar to Twitter. The Local timeline shows posts from all users in your server, while the Federated timeline shows you all public posts from users that people in your server follow."

https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/24/what-is-mastodon/

It even clearly states so at the top of the Local timeline:

"These are the most recent public posts from people whose accounts are hosted by vivaldi.net."

This has nothing to do with the browser, something you'd have seen if you had tested in other browsers.

If you want to filter languages you can't read, do so in preferences/other. Note that this doesn't always work well, because the server can't always know the language of every post unless the user has specified it.

I guess the Japanese Vivaldi community is very active on VS. Learn to love an international community