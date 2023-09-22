We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How do I add an Outlook calendar?
eggert Vivaldi Team
Hello @MaxLHy
Unfortunately Outlook doesn't expose CalDAV for the calendars so it is not supported to set up read / write access to it from Vivaldi.
It is possible to get a read only subscription, so that Vivaldi will be able to show the events but not add new ones or edit existing.
To set that up in Outlook web site go to calendar settings, select Shared calendars, under Publish calendar select the calendar and click publish. Then you should see a couple of links, copy the one with a .ics ending. Now in Vivaldi go to settings to add a new calendar account. Select Web calendar and paste the link from outlook as URL. This should get you a connection to see the events.
Hope this helps and thank you for your interest in Vivaldi calendar.
Well, Web Calender "works", but:
- I successfully connected my Outlook.com calendar to Vivaldi
- Vivaldi confirms it
- But won't show any event, new or old
Please help us out here,
Jochen
mib3berlin
@mib3berlin this sounds great.
But with *.ics it always means static data and no updates by creating or changing events in Outlook, right?
But you're using the calendar like this, and how is your workflow then?
Sunny greetings to the wonderful Berlin, and you, of course!
mib3berlin
eggert Vivaldi Team
Yes, using web calendar in Vivaldi makes only for a one way connection. It will show your events (and poll for changes periodically) but there is no way to add or change on the server.
MS uses a proprietary protocol for syncing which Vivaldi doesn't support, we'd like to add support for that but AFAIK there are no published docs for working with it and with our limited resources it is not likely to be soon.
There are solutions for gateways which can be used, I've seen https://davmail.sourceforge.net mentioned as one of them. That way the gateway does the conversion from CalDAV to Exchange server. Depending on the use case this might be a viable solution.
Kv. Eggert
Thank you so much for making that clear to me. Any further effort is not worth it. I can clearly live with that.