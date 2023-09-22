Hello @MaxLHy

Unfortunately Outlook doesn't expose CalDAV for the calendars so it is not supported to set up read / write access to it from Vivaldi.

It is possible to get a read only subscription, so that Vivaldi will be able to show the events but not add new ones or edit existing.

To set that up in Outlook web site go to calendar settings, select Shared calendars, under Publish calendar select the calendar and click publish. Then you should see a couple of links, copy the one with a .ics ending. Now in Vivaldi go to settings to add a new calendar account. Select Web calendar and paste the link from outlook as URL. This should get you a connection to see the events.

Hope this helps and thank you for your interest in Vivaldi calendar.