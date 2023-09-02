@omega8719

YuoTube is fully blocked in India from today.

For the last one week, a screen used to pop up asking me to turn off the ad blocker. After a timeout of a few seconds, an X button appeared at the right-side top corner, which allowed me to close the screen and continue.

But from today, the warning screen has become permanent, and it totally blocks YouTube.

I do not have any extension to block ads. I have added www.YouTube.com to the exceptions list in my Privacy and security settings (I have selected "no blocking" option for YT).

The screen allowed me to file a complaint to Google that there is false positive detection of ad blocker. I did that just now, but it may take a long time to get resolved.

I wonder if this problem is inherent in Vivaldi's basic code, because I am able to watch the same YT video in Chrome!

[EDIT] oops. I did find out later that the Enhancer for YouTube extension has a built-in ad blocker. I disabled it, and now YT videos are playing fine.

Now I have blocked trackers for the YouTube site, and still it allows me to watch the videos.