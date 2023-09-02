YouTube Blocking Video for Browser with Ad Blocker
Just look at this screenshot. As you know Vivaldi have built in ad block that also work in YouTube. But honestly I don't care with YT blocking. Because there is exist private mode. Just right click, open in private window.
This is same video I open in private mode. The block only work if you login. Unless in the future they change to "you must login to see the video" which I'm sure will broke a lot of embedding.
I know it's hassle to watch incognito but I hate ads.
edwardp Ambassador
@omega8719 There were articles online about this, some weeks back. It was reported they were testing a technology in some countries, at the time.
I'm in the U.S., I do not login to YT and use a regular window for it with ad blocker on, but have yet to see this.
@edwardp Ah yeah. I just search it, the news from June 2023. I just know it today.
This is information for people who still want to block ad in YouTube. I really hope YT not going to totally lock video to login user only.
barbudo2005
I try the same video with built-in ad blocker : No video (black page)
With uBO : Perfect video, no ads.
Use uBO while you can, it's for a limited time only.
@barbudo2005 said in YouTube Blocking Video for Browser with Ad Blocker:
uBO
Thank you for your information.
DoctorG Ambassador
I do not know which Block list you have activated in Settings → Privacy → Ad and Tracker Blocker.
It would be easier to check this if users could post a URL to such videos.
I do not get any blocks of videos on Youtube with Vivaldi Blocker activated.
I tried the mentioned video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxykI30fS54
My block lists are
- TrackerBlocker Sources
DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar
EasyPrivacy
- Adblocker Sources
ABP Anticircumvention
Easylist
Easylist Germany
English (Perter Lowes)
- TrackerBlocker Sources
MoosMas Ambassador
I haven't had the block @omega8719 mentioned, but I did notice some ads slip through the ad blocker. Mostly skippable ads, but still annoying. A couple of months ago, I noticed some YouTube videos would have a black screen and a button to skip the ad, but the ads were still blocked. It was just a black screen. I guess Google took it up a notch and now figured out how to circumvent the ad block or just block the video instead. I understand YouTube needs to make money, but this follows Google's pattern to slowly introduce an internet where they are in full control. See the "DRM for websites" and Manifest v3 for more examples.
Raindrops1
YuoTube is fully blocked in India from today.
For the last one week, a screen used to pop up asking me to turn off the ad blocker. After a timeout of a few seconds, an X button appeared at the right-side top corner, which allowed me to close the screen and continue.
But from today, the warning screen has become permanent, and it totally blocks YouTube.
I do not have any extension to block ads. I have added www.YouTube.com to the exceptions list in my Privacy and security settings (I have selected "no blocking" option for YT).
The screen allowed me to file a complaint to Google that there is false positive detection of ad blocker. I did that just now, but it may take a long time to get resolved.
I wonder if this problem is inherent in Vivaldi's basic code, because I am able to watch the same YT video in Chrome!
[EDIT] oops. I did find out later that the Enhancer for YouTube extension has a built-in ad blocker. I disabled it, and now YT videos are playing fine.
Now I have blocked trackers for the YouTube site, and still it allows me to watch the videos.
edwardp Ambassador
@MoosMas Something similar occurred the other day. The video screen indicated it was an ad, but the screen was black. Refreshing the page brought up the video.
Ah, thank you for this.. today I couldn't play any videos. Previously i'd be able to refresh the page and the video would play, now it's just permanent. I completely whitelisted youtube with no luck. However, I do have the Enhancer for YouTube extension and after reading your comment - that was the culprit.
UweTheSailor
Thanks @omega8719 for opening this thread!
I just have this youtube adblocker detection popping up today. I find it a total hassle and we should have the right to choose to consume content without adds. But that is maybe only my point of view?
I like the workaround of copying & pasting in private mode. That works fine! But I am curious if someone finds another way to make it easier to use without add's?
Thank you!