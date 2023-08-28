Why does Vivaldi not sync regulary?
Hello,
I'm facing sync issues quiet often.
Today, I have added a bookmark on my android device around 5.30 pm and now it is 20.20pm and it is still not synced to my desktop device.
Last sync on desktop device was at 5.15pm.
Any idea why this is happening frequently? How can I force Vivaldi to sync once there was a change in my boomarks?
@lakman1 At
vivaldi://sync-internalspage there is a button named
TriggerGetUpdatesto enforce a re-sync.
If mobile is not synced often, check android battery/data saving options for the Vivaldi app.
I know the TriggerGet Update Button from the sync settings.
But this cant be the solution. I would expect from a sync function that it syncs the changes automatically and that i dont have to trigger the update manually.
Pesala Ambassador
@lakman1 My last sync update was a minute ago. I believe that it updates about every 10 minutes.
Edit: Sync updated again five minutes later.
DoctorG Ambassador
It can take some minutes (up to 10) until sync starts. I think, at this time it is to reduce Sync server load.
I sometimes see that a Vivaldi restart will force a sync.
One Vivaldi backend dev said that a better notify to connected browser will be added near future.
alessiobrancolini
I actually wanted to ask the same question as well.
It happens sometimes that the list of tabs from "device A" I can see on "device B" is not updated (it should be the last but one sync).
To force re-syncing I usually close and reopen the browser (also in my mobile phone), but this is not very convenient.
The page vivaldi://sync-internals seems good (I did not know about it), but a some direct button would make the thing easier.
It seems to sync regularly here. I synced my other desktop, and everything is exactly as expected.
(but posting this comment was unexpected. I found the 2-minute noob wall. Can't make posts closer together than 120 seconds until I gain reputation. Didn't know that was going to happen.)
daniel Vivaldi Team
We're aware of an issue that can delay sync up to
eightfour hours. It will affect users differently based on their usage patterns. We hope to have it sorted out soon. The workaround suggested by @Hadden89 is your best option at the moment. I'm sorry about the inconvenience.
handyguy99
I'll chime in here. I have a Windows PC with two android devices. Sync can be delayed by much more than four hours. Sometimes it says sync was done recently, but clearly nothing was updated. I did a force sync on one of my Android devices, and now I have two sets of synced tabs listed for my windows pc - on labelled 45 minutes ago, and the other 12 hours ago. Please fix this, as sync is considered a basic and important functionality for a browser. Thanks!
@daniel I guess this also affetcs Linux (this is a Windows subforum), does it not? I guess it has not been fixed yet. It quite often happens to me that my phone does not get synced for hours up to time, I am glad it is a known thing.