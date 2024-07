@Yvan007

Hi, please only English in the international forum section, you can use the french section if needed.

Hello, I am new I was invited by a friend to join the community. Do you know why I don't have an email address ? you have to wait, that's it ?

Then I get recommended by friends who are already part of the community ? thank you

Vivaldi has changed to a reputation system instead asking user for mobile number.

You can participate in the forum use Vivaldi sync, create a block and so forth.

There is a block with more information:

Webmail Block

Cheers, mib