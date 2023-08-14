We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A very geeky game for our devs
-
A browser game where you are the Operation system, as such, you have to manage the computer's processes, memory and input/output events, and try not to get rebooted by an impatient user. Good luck!
https://drfreckles42.itch.io/youre-the-os
Blogpost of the Author about the game
https://plbrault.com/blog-posts/i-created-the-nerdierst-game-ever-en/
-
jimmymcgill
Wow, the title wasn't just a clickbait lol
-
This post is deleted!
-
I've actually heard of this game just couldn't remember the name.