Solved Toolbars not hiding while scrolling
-
Hi.
I've noticed that since I updated my Samsung A71 earlier today, toolbars on the top and bottom stopped hiding when scrolling down. It is quite annoying as I want the most space possible. Is there something that can be done about this?
I've tried quitting the app, looking for updates, using the snapshot version, reinstalling it, restarting the phone, using other troubleshooting methods like resetting flags, but nothing seems to work.
Thank you.
-
I managed to fix the problem.
Searching the forum, I found an older post reporting the same issue and one of the comments mentioned a possible incompatibility of Vivaldi with smartphone accessibility tools, which could be causing this.
My smartphone is a Moto G8 Power. I went into settings -> accessibility and only one tool was on, which was relative to slide to split screen. I turned it off, checked that the other accessibility tools were turned off and to my surprise, the toolbars are now hiding when scrolling. Using Vivaldi Stable.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Is the setting "Show toolbars while scrolling" in Settings > Appearnce enabled or disabled?
-
@jane-n I have it disabled, and I've tried enabling and disabling several times.
-
@jane-n Hello. It's been 18 days and the problem persists. I even tried to uninstall and install Vivaldi again. It also affects the Vivaldi snapshot app. Is there a solution to this, yet? Thanks.
-
-
@mib2berlin
I have this same problem. I can turn the tab bar on/off but the top address bar and bottom bar with arrows/home button never move in portrait. If I roll it over to landscape mode the bottom bar will merge into the top bar. It never disappears though.
I haven't found any setting that changes this. Poked around in the Chrome flags too but didn't find anything there either. I remember them hiding while scrolling a long time ago and only recently tried changing the "Show toolbars while scrolling" to get rid of them.
Android 11
Motorola Ace 5G
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.258 (previous 110 too)
-
@lfisk
Hi, some user report issues with changing the system font size to XXS, super tiny, but this is just guessing.
Do you use the default font size?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Font size = default
Display size = default
Auto-rotate screen = off
-
@lfisk
Thanks, no idea why this not work on some devices, sorry.
-
@mib2berlin
That's okay. It's just a minor annoyance for me. Just wanted it to be known that there are others having this problem
Thanks for all you do to help out . I see your handle a LOT while perusing here...
-
On my Android 11 device I have occasionally had the tab bar disappear when scrolling but normally not.
I never have had them disappear on my Android 8 device.
I believe a simple "full screen" switch in the Vivaldi menu would be the perfect solution.
-
-
-
@mib2berlin I tried a bunch of stuff I never mentioned later on. Like System font size and display size, misc flags in Vivaldi... tried opening it in Android split-screen mode with another app to see if my devices screen height had something to do with it. My screen is like 60 pixels taller than your Xiaomi... nothing got the bars to hide on scroll
-
mib2berlin
@jane-n
Hi, can you look into it again, it does not work with stable, snapshot and soprano.
I have stable and soprano as dual app, clean profile, all default.
I am not aware of any system change, update or something, really strange.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I had to wipe soprano (Alpha) build, reinstall bring the scroll function back. I will check on Stable now.
-
I cannot get the toolbars to hide on either my Android 8 or android 11 devices!
Something is wrong. I don't know what I have done?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey, sorry for not being active in this discussion.
I tested the issue again on the latest Snapshot (6.2.3110.4) and I can sort of reproduce it as well.
In my case, the toolbars remain visible while scrolling for a few seconds after the page has loaded. Then as I keep scrolling or wait a little and then scroll they disappear.
-
The curious thing is that there should be a ''Always show controls'' settings in which I can choose between hiding or not the bars when scrolling.
But for me, this setting doesn't appear. Has it been removed by any chance?
EDIT: Nevermind. I just found out that this option has been renamed to ''Show toolbars while scrolling''
Although this option on or off doesn't make any difference. The toolbars stay in the same place when scrolling. Using Vivaldi Stable (6.1.3035.277)
-
All my installs, stable, snapshot and soprano are working fine after complete remove and reinstall.
I use sync so it takes a few minutes and I am back in business.
The fine tuning need some time but I use the most settings default anyway.
-
@mib2berlin That would be way too painful for me I'll live with it as is...
-
@lfisk
As I test often I have done this several times, with sync it´s really easy .
You can try to install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) version, it is independent to your stable install, then you can test if it work there.
Cheers, mib