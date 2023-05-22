We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Autofill stopped working in recent versions of Vivaldi
abhinavkumar842
I have tried with both regular Vivaldi and Vivaldi Snapshot APKs and text or form autofill stops working as soon as I update the app. In February and March versions it is working, but nothing after 5.8.2966.4 snapshot update
MoiraPrime
I was having this same issue, but switching from Snapshot to Stable fixed it for me (I uninstalled Snapshot and fresh installed Stable)
Regardless this bug is super annoying.
Can we get an update? I just updated to 6.1 and it's still not working. The previous snapshot version was working until I updated recently.
Vivaldi Browser 6.1.3035.48
Vivaldi Browser Snapshot 6.1.3035.14
I've been testing via fill.dev. This is super annoying and has been broken for 1+ month. It's not working for payments, names, phone or addresses.
Can we please get an update.
Bumping this back up as it's still not fixed.
@pneedleman
Hi, I test this on Amazon, add new address use auto fill.
Working fine on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.1.3035.110 Stable
6.2.3093.4 Snapshot
There are two settings about:
Addresses and more
You have to add your address there
Payment Methods
Save and fill, has to be enabled
You can add your credit card
Yes, I have my address and credit cards listed, but they do not populate. I'm on pixel 7 running android 14. Perhaps it's something with the version of Android?
I've tried with both 6.1 and 6.2 snapshot. This used to work up until 3 months ago.
@pneedleman
Hi again, we have even Pixel only bugs.
I am not sure if tester or developer using Android 14 at moment but you can report this as bug to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
pneedleman
@mib2berlin was reported on June 19th. Is there a way for me to track process? I searched and couldn't find anything.
Summary: Auto fill not working Key: VAB-7588 Project: Vivaldi Android Browser Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.1.3035.86 Operating System: Android ( bit) Device model: Pixel 7 User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 14; Pixel 7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.1.3035.86
@pneedleman said in Autofill stopped working in recent versions of Vivaldi:
VAB-7588
Is confirmed, unassigned to a developer.
The bug tracker is not public, you can ask in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
I'm also having this problem, version 6.1.3035.258 Android 13 Pixel 6. Been going on for a month or more.
@robsegal on another thread they said it's now high priority and being worked on.
I've been having this problem off-aand-on for a few months now, including today. Whenever I have to use autofill for a password, it locks up, won't let me type the password myself, then Vivaldi crashes. Literally can't sign in or do other tasks on websites that require a password. Almost makes me want to quit Vivaldi and go to a different browser >_<
For me it's the address autifill that never works (while it perfectly works on chrome), i use dashlane for passwords so I can't comment on that... hope they get that fixed very soon
Have not been able to login to websites running Vivaldi 6.x on my Pixel 7 pro for months (Android 14 b5 now and Android 13 before).
@TOmTOmTLS
Hi, I update the bug report, it really seams a Pixel only bug.
The bug report is confirmed.
I cant reproduce it with my China Cracker:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.1.3035.277 Stable
thanks everyone .
brianhauge
Same issue on Samsung S22. No autofill of adresse or crdit cards.
User/password works.
davidgreen80
My autofill is working however it now shows at the top of my keyboard instead of as a pop up on the screen.
tboneduggins
Having the same issue for several months