Using a passkey to sign into Google fails when Vivaldi is set as the default browser
Following the recent rollout of passkeys I enabled them on my Google account and wanted to start using them.
On my PC I try to login to Google, using Vivaldi browser for Windows
I get a notification on my phone (Pixel 6)
When I tap it, I get "Something went wrong (Error 99)"
What I find strange is that the phone notification comes from Vivaldi, I was expecting a system or Google notification. I assume it's because I have Vivaldi Android as my default browser?
Is there a way to make this work without having to set Chrome as the default browser? Or is it something else?
I have the same issue. I was also very confused as to why the notification comes from Vivaldi and not an official Google notification.
I have the same problem.
Same here. Running a note 9
+1, Pixel 6a
+1, s23 ultra
same here on OnePlus 8 Pro
mib2berlin
Hi, does anybody report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker?
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
+1 on Pixel 5
davidnessl
I am seeing the same error message displayed on my Pixel 3a when trying to auth within Vivaldi desktop browser [6.1.3035.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)] on Linux. But if I use the current vanilla Chromium browser build on my Linux desktop, passkeys work just fine with my Pixel 3a. So this appears to be a problem with the Vivaldi desktop browser code.
@davidnessl said in Using a passkey to sign into Google fails when Vivaldi is set as the default browser:
I tried scanning a QR code for passkey from Chrome Desktop with Vivaldi Mobile as my default browser and there's a "Continue" button which causes it to crash. When I changed my default browser to Chrome, it worked as expected. So it's definitely (also) a problem with Vivaldi Mobile.
Albatros30
With the Vivaldi Update of today, the passwords filling with Vivaldi as default browser is working again!
I don't know about the passwords filling, but the initial problem with the passkeys is still there, well sort of.
If I enable a passkey in my Google account and turn on "Skip password when possible", I get the same exact Vivaldi error.
If I don't enable passkeys and turn off "Skip password when possible", I can use my phone's automatically created passkey as a security key for two factor authentication. But that's after typing in my password, so still no passwordless access.
+1 same issue here: exactly the same error as in the initial post. Running Vivladi mobile browser on a Pixel6 and web browser on a Mac. Very frustrating to have to dance around the issue and use Chrome on mobile to get it to work, so in the end it's easier not to use Passkeys with Vivaldi...not great from a security perspective. Hope it can be fixed soon
+1 same issue here, on multiple Android devices. Passkeys cannot be used on Android if Vivaldi is the default browser. Error message is "something went wrong"
speedwaykills2
yes, still broken here several months later. please prioritize a fix if possible as it's a fairly major bug now for whenever logging into a google account.
@TomV said in Using a passkey to sign into Google fails when Vivaldi is set as the default browser:
Still might be a system/google notification. If Vivaldi is set as default browser, then android will pass the request to this one triggering an app push notification. What will be useful also to know at this point if users with other browsers set as default (eg: firefox or even better other chromiums) can use the passkey/skip password system without issues. Otherwise we are facing another google chrome quirk.
garyfaceman
@Hadden89 I was trying to test this, but this is proving more difficult than I thought; where I previously got a passkey notification when trying to access myaccount.google.com, I now get the usual 2FA through a notification. Is there some more reliable way to test passkeys?
@garyfaceman you might need to default it to use passkeys in your account settings, i think. it shows up as the first option for me when signing in, i have to click 'use other method' to use a password, etc.