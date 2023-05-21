Following the recent rollout of passkeys I enabled them on my Google account and wanted to start using them.

On my PC I try to login to Google, using Vivaldi browser for Windows I get a notification on my phone (Pixel 6)

When I tap it, I get "Something went wrong (Error 99)"



What I find strange is that the phone notification comes from Vivaldi, I was expecting a system or Google notification. I assume it's because I have Vivaldi Android as my default browser?

Is there a way to make this work without having to set Chrome as the default browser? Or is it something else?