Tab Stacking being Difficult
-
Since I've updated to the most recent version, tab stacking by drag and drop is harder and buggy. Every time I try to make a tab stack or ADD to an existing tab stack, instead of falling in place where the other tab even highlighted to show that I'm stacking these two / showing a dotted outline in two-level view, it opens to an entirely new window.
I have to shrink the new window, drag it off of that window and onto the SAME spot I just tried dragging it onto, only for it to not stack or go into that stack despite the UI showing it should, and just plopping it back into the tab bar as a single rogue tab.
It ONLY works the third time, consistently I have to fail to stack the tab twice, just to miraculously work the third time I try to position it. I haven't even bothered to see if trying to move tabs between two different stacks after it works will cause it to fail the same way.
That or, make a new tab stack the painful way, then open new tabs in the existing stack and copy+paste the URL I already opened in a different tab into this tab so I don't have to drag it THREE times just to make it go in.
Herding tabs is harder for no reason + I'm one of those people with 45 tabs at all times in the same window.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Chrysanth See Settings, Tabs, Tab Stack Options, Stacking Drop Delay. Drag it to the shortest setting.
Do not move the mouse cursor away from the tab bar when dragging tabs. This will detach them to a new window.
-
@Pesala Thanks so much! I remember being able to hover away with so much more leeway in older versions, and my other Macbook still uses 3.0. Testing it out even a small movement will send me off into a new window even if the tab didn't move entirely off of the tab bar. I do have naturally shaky hands though, might be a me problem since it happened every time. I'll have to be slower from now on.
-
Machineabuse
I'm a relatively new Vivaldi user on Windows 10 and I too have to say that Tab Stacking is notoriously unreliable with the drag-and-drop implementation. Problems ranging from not having the UI display drags at all to the UI displaying the drop and then not doing anything upon releasing the mouse button.
There are also a large number of quirks that defy the expectations of the user such as;
- not being able to drag several tab out into a new stack (it always separates into individual tabs).
- not being able to constrain close tab behavior within the tab stack even in settings.
- poor highlighting UI choices to show the active tab (especially with only two tabs in a stack, you have to guess which is the active tab) This is why most modern browsers are more explicit with the active tab in their UI design.
- generally, throughout the entire interface there are no options to launch group selections into a tab stack (such as the history).
This really does need addressing as stacking tabs is probably Vivaldi's killer feature and isn't very friendly in it's current state. It also desperately needs a "move to new tab stack" feature from one stack to another.
I really love having two tab bars which I really feel does help with overcrowding but the UX of tab stacking in sum otherwise feel overly minimal as if the feature was an afterthought.
-
@Machineabuse You're much better off using the Window panel in the sidebar functionality. More reliable and more features.
-
Machineabuse
@paul1149 Sidebars aren't for me; I use my browser almost exclusively tiled across a single monitor with other programs (often browser based apps) and sidebars make my browsing too much of a start-stop experience when I just want to drag something from one window to another.
It's why despite their deficiencies I'm willing to put up with the tab stacks' shortcomings.