Since I've updated to the most recent version, tab stacking by drag and drop is harder and buggy. Every time I try to make a tab stack or ADD to an existing tab stack, instead of falling in place where the other tab even highlighted to show that I'm stacking these two / showing a dotted outline in two-level view, it opens to an entirely new window.

I have to shrink the new window, drag it off of that window and onto the SAME spot I just tried dragging it onto, only for it to not stack or go into that stack despite the UI showing it should, and just plopping it back into the tab bar as a single rogue tab.

It ONLY works the third time, consistently I have to fail to stack the tab twice, just to miraculously work the third time I try to position it. I haven't even bothered to see if trying to move tabs between two different stacks after it works will cause it to fail the same way.

That or, make a new tab stack the painful way, then open new tabs in the existing stack and copy+paste the URL I already opened in a different tab into this tab so I don't have to drag it THREE times just to make it go in.

Herding tabs is harder for no reason + I'm one of those people with 45 tabs at all times in the same window.