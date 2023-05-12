Worst browser ever
Crashes immediately which requires restart every single time, YouTube videos all green screen, no matter how many settings (in app or in browser) I adjust according to previously posted similar issues. Netflix won't play at all, nether will Apple TV.
Useless piece of crap.
RiveDroite Ambassador
@RiveDroite and you've picked the wrong fight. I advise you to find someone else to attempt to condescend to. I am not the one.
@LMPollard Have you made any changes to the browser?
RiveDroite Ambassador
@LMPollard I wasn't trying to be condescending. I deleted my previous as it wasn't my intention.
Cheers
@LMPollard The problems you're having seem to indicate a graphics hardware problem - either in the device itself, or with drivers.
The experience from one car to the next should be identical. The systems should be identical from one car to the next, and the browser software certainly does not vary. So if you are having these problems, every Polestar owner should also be having them. Not having the car, I can't test it.
But I recommend to file a bug report
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @LMPollard!
It's been a long time since you reported the issue, but I have some good news! The issue with YouTube and the screen going green in Polestars has been fixed.
Crashes are always high priority issues to fix and I'm confident that the one you've encountered is fixed too.
Update your Vivaldi in the Play Store to get the improved browser.