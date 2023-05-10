@edwardp this would be a good way to get me to watch fewer YouTube videos.

how will this apply to external embedded videos. Will that mean you have to disable blockers on any website that hosts a YouTube video to watch it? That in turn could allow the hosting website to serve more ads, likely also from Google. This could be the end goal they are reaching for.

In any case this will just end up fuelling the arms race between ad blockers and ad blocker blockers,and won't affect apps that circumvent them entirely, so I doubt anything will change in the long run for users determined not to see ads.