YouTube is apparently testing the blocking of videos unless the user disables the ad blocker
edwardp Ambassador
@edwardp this would be a good way to get me to watch fewer YouTube videos.
how will this apply to external embedded videos. Will that mean you have to disable blockers on any website that hosts a YouTube video to watch it? That in turn could allow the hosting website to serve more ads, likely also from Google. This could be the end goal they are reaching for.
In any case this will just end up fuelling the arms race between ad blockers and ad blocker blockers,and won't affect apps that circumvent them entirely, so I doubt anything will change in the long run for users determined not to see ads.
Good news for Twitter, who are improving things for content creators. Longer video, one year before Twitter takes any of their subscription revenue, etc.
9to5Google also has an article on this. It also contains a link from a September 2022 article, indicating YT has been escalating its ad load in recent years.
https://9to5google.com/2023/05/10/youtube-ad-blockers/
@LonM That's an interesting question. On Mastodon, for example, I see plenty of YT videos embedded in posts.
barbudo2005
Three solutions:
1.- Use YouTube feeds by channel or playlists:
2.- Download the videos:
Copy the URL and Jdownloader2 does the rest:
3.- On Android use the app NewPipe: Lightweight YouTube frontend
https://f-droid.org/en/packages/org.schabi.newpipe/
https://newpipe.net/
Playlists:
Channels:
@barbudo2005, using front-ends like CloudTube, Invidious, Piped or desktop clients like FreeTube
edwardp Ambassador
@edwardp, on Android you can try InviZible Pro, it blocks, among other features, ads online and also in system apps on DNS level.
https://f-droid.org/packages/pan.alexander.tordnscrypt.stable/
For me it was enough to update the block-lists of uBlock Origin. Since then, everything is back without ads and without shutdown prompt.
@Catweazle I do not install apps outside of the Google Play store.
@edwardp, InviZible Pro is also in Google Play, if you prefer to download it from there. F-Droid is a very established and reliable source of only OpenSource apps (see several posts here why Vivaldi isn't in F-Droid), you can download the F-Droid app also on Google Play.
I use as little as possible this factory of ads, neutered apps and hidden costs from Google Play. Google hates adblockers and it is doubtful that InviZible Pro would be just as efficient if you download it from Google play, just like it happened with Blokada, another adblocker that was only a "light" version in the Playstore.
@Catweazle If Google eventually goes international with that policy, I would not be surprised to see them remove any apps from the Play Store that are known to block ads on YT.
Please provide a link to a video where this occurs. (YT detect Ad blocker)
@barbudo2005 The articles reporting this, do not reference exactly where in the world YT is experimenting with this.
I'm in the U.S. and with the ad-blocker on, YT here is still playing videos. I skimmed through the Reddit thread reporting this (the link is in the Android Police article) and I didn't see any comments as to where this was occurring.
My interest was to know whether or not it occurs with uBO.
@barbudo2005 I do not use uBO.
@edwardp
if it does not occur in uBO, this means that it is possible to improve the ad blocker to avoid being detected by YT (assuming that the lists are the same).
RiveDroite Ambassador
I watch a lot of YouTube so ended up paying for YouTube Premium
@edwardp, one more reason to use F-Droid
ngatimozart
@RiveDroite
I have done the same.