I am signed into Google as observed if I use the URL: https://myaccount.google.com/?utm_source=sign_in_no_continue&pli=1

I can see that I AM logged into Google based on the screen-shot below:



This is what I get when using the "myaccount.google.com" URL in the Vivaldi browser - You can see the login information that I've redacted in black and white in two places on the page.

Note: the Google login dialog is opened in a new window by Vivaldi - if Vivaldi would just not bring focus to that new window (w/ the login) but rather stay with the window that I'm using as my start-page it would be better because it could be easier to ignore as I wouldn't be landing on the Google login page but rather my start-page window.

Btw, and FYI - I use start dot me (https://about.start.me) for my start-page and they handle the embedded Calendar widget just fine w/out any need to annoy users with a Google login page that is totally unnecessary.

So it's not just a tab that I can remove but a Vivaldi window that I get sent to by Vivaldi.

So since I AM logged into Google service (as illustrated in the screen-shot) -- WHY am I still getting the Vivaldi imposed Google login dialog?

If the problem is that Vivaldi isn't a "known" browser - then Vivaldi needs to remove this new situation.

It can be done - because before this most current update - none of this was required by Vivaldi (and as I mentioned it's not required for anything on my end to work - all works just fine w/out any need to reply to this new Google dialog that Vivaldi has added that is obviously not necessary for anything on my end to work - again it has all worked fine and still does at this time as well).

Imposing this new (unnecessary) Google login is a very bad decision on the part of Vivaldi.

Just leave stuff alone that works is my motto (and always was during my days of programming as much as possible).