just curious what browsers ppl use
just curious what browsers ppl use i use 3 my self
vivaldi my main obviously lol
brave for my 2 spot
and then firefox have been on that one for 15 20 years lol
DoctorG Ambassador
@edieto Vivaldi
Chromium
Lynx
edwardp Ambassador
@edieto Vivaldi and Vivaldi .
wintercoast
On desktop - Vivaldi, Opera (used to be Opera, Vivaldi), Brave, Edge, Chrome.
On Android - Edge but also have Chrome, Opera, Opera Touch, Brave and Vivaldi available.
On iPad - Safari, Firefox. But I'm fixed on a quite old iOS version which limits what else I can run.
I usually use Vivaldi as my primary browser. It offers a great balance between speed, privacy, and customizability.
It also has a great range of features such as built-in tab stacking, the ability to sync settings and bookmarks across devices, and the ability to customize the look and feel of the browser.
I also use Chrome and Firefox occasionally, depending on which website I need to access.
@edieto I use Vivaldi, except for when I am using Vivaldi and, aside from those two others, I also use Vivaldi.
Before I used Vivaldi, I used Opera - and before that, Netscape.
TravellinBob
Vivaldi. alternative, Edge.
That is all.
Firefox mainly, but also Vivaldi lately too.
Thot Translator
Of course only Vivaldi. Recently rediscovered iCab which has its roots in CAB, the Crystal Atari browser. I don't need more browsers, two is enough. Vivaldi first.
@edieto Only Vivaldi. However, I installed Opera, Firefox and Chromium browser for checking, when there is an issue.
I.e.: Yesterday an embedded video wasn't visible in Vivaldi, but in Opera. I found out that I had to deactivate the addon
PrivacyBadgerfor that website.
Pesala Ambassador
Default = Vivaldi — for testing Vivaldi and Firefox.
Vivaldi stable the only one in use since 7 years, for test reasons the following with different engines:
Firefox (Gecko)
Otter (Qt5) (Extremly fast, many options from old Opera 12, FOSS. inbuild adblocker. Negative: few options to customize the UI)
SSuite Netsurfer (WebView2) (Very fast, good privacy, nice UI, inbuild the SSuite. Negative point: it don't permit to change the default search engine Groot search, on the other hand not a bad search with own index and without tracking nor ads, like Otter, no extensions, Windows only)
Otter and Netsurf also working in old Windows versions 32 and 64 bits)
RiveDroite Ambassador
I really only use Vivaldi (and Snapshot).
I have Brave as a secondary but so rarely touch it.
NamLemonade
On desktop, I try to stick to Vivaldi as much as possible, unless I really can't install it.
On iPad and iPhone, I mostly use Safari, i've been trying to switch to Brave for a while too. Thought I've been using the iOS version of Vivaldi on testflight and things have been working out well so far
alexanderkuehn
On the desktop I was using Firefox mostly. Now giving Vivaldi a shot. The same on mobile where I also sometimes use the DuckDuckGo Browser.
nokiafan808
Vivaldi on desktop as my main browser since 2016, 2015 was split about evenly between Vivaldi, Firefox, and Opera 12.
I also keep Firefox installed as for some tasks the Gecko engine is noticeably more efficient than the Blink engine. CSS-heavy animations are the use case that comes to mind. Its ability to not autoplay videos is also quite useful on some sites.
On mobile (iOS), I use Firefox. I'd probably use Vivaldi if it were available, but it isn't, so Firefox is the next-best thing.
Opera 12 still has a place on my hard drive, but I don't use it that often anymore, Vivaldi has reached a place where it has equaled all of Opera Presto's functionality, and aside from checking the RSS feeds that I haven't migrated to Vivaldi, there's little reason for me to go back to Vivaldi's ancestor anymore.
edwardp Ambassador
@nokiafan808 VIvaldi for iOS is currently in beta.
Vivaldi for Linux (Arch) / Windows / Android. For desktops, laptops and mobile.
By the way, a poll would be easier to keep track
I was a Firefox user from version 1 to, I think, 89 or something. Then I switched to Vivaldi. But I started to use Firefox again for some social networks because of Firefox containers - I need many profiles, and the solution in Vivaldi is not ideal yet. But neither is the way Firefox handles it.
I am using brave these days. It's far better than ram sucking Chrome