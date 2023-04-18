Vivaldi on desktop as my main browser since 2016, 2015 was split about evenly between Vivaldi, Firefox, and Opera 12.

I also keep Firefox installed as for some tasks the Gecko engine is noticeably more efficient than the Blink engine. CSS-heavy animations are the use case that comes to mind. Its ability to not autoplay videos is also quite useful on some sites.

On mobile (iOS), I use Firefox. I'd probably use Vivaldi if it were available, but it isn't, so Firefox is the next-best thing.

Opera 12 still has a place on my hard drive, but I don't use it that often anymore, Vivaldi has reached a place where it has equaled all of Opera Presto's functionality, and aside from checking the RSS feeds that I haven't migrated to Vivaldi, there's little reason for me to go back to Vivaldi's ancestor anymore.