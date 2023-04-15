We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Netflix playback not working
Hi Vivaldi team,
I'm a lucky Renault EV car owner and I'm wondering why most of streaming services are working on Vivaldi except the most popular one : Netflix.
I can sign in to my account and browse netflix content, see preview, but as soon as I try to play an episode, I'm getting error code M7121-1331. According to Netflix help page, this error means a web browser issue.
I just noticed the Vivaldi version available from playstore on my Renault is 5.5.2807.41
Vivaldi curent version is 5.7.xxxx so maybe this is related?
I tested Netflix on Vivaldi 5.7 on a Windows laptop and also on a Macbook M1 ARM SOC based, netflix play videos without any issue on both devices.
Are you aware of this issue? Is there a plan to release an Vivaldi update for Renault cars that would allow to watch netflix while battery is charging?
Thanks a lot.
@zavier92 I can only guess not owning a renault:
does renault takes vivaldi from google play store? In such case may try to update via the latest apk (it is an official mirror)Has a dedicated version, so 5.5 seems to be the latest.
try to update the widewine component manually. Often it helps:
chrome://components
Hoping is not the same issue which Polestar owner users are facing; in such case, you may forced to use the netflix app, if available.
Hi @Hadden89 and thanks for your reply.
I will get in touch with Renault Open R-link support about this dedicated version.
Here is the exact version installed in my car :
I tried to get to the components menu but I'm getting that error :
It basically says "Could not load page, GUI module for developers (dev_ui) is not installed"
Is there an official Android Automotive app for Netflix?
According to Polestar forums it does not exist yet, and polestar owner are also unable to play netflix videos on Vivaldi.
@zavier92 I really can't be totally sure but if you can install apps form google play store the Netflix app might work or find an alternative app which can be used for access to the service.
@Hadden89 I think you confuse the Google Play Store for Android (smartphones and tablets) and Play Store for Android Automotive OS (AAOS).
Each OS has it's own playstore and unfortunately, the one available on AAOS is very poor : link text
In my car, there are some extra apps (Specific radio player for Renault, Waze...) and I guess Polestar has its own speceficities.
mib2berlin
@zavier92
Hi, I guess the Vivaldi team steps by next week, the office is closed at weekends.
Cheers, mib
MattEclipsed
@zavier92 Hey, my understanding of things is that Netflix doesn't work on any Chromium browser on Android, automotive or otherwise. As Netflix seems to actively block this.
Any news?