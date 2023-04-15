Hi Vivaldi team,

I'm a lucky Renault EV car owner and I'm wondering why most of streaming services are working on Vivaldi except the most popular one : Netflix.

I can sign in to my account and browse netflix content, see preview, but as soon as I try to play an episode, I'm getting error code M7121-1331. According to Netflix help page, this error means a web browser issue.

I just noticed the Vivaldi version available from playstore on my Renault is 5.5.2807.41

Vivaldi curent version is 5.7.xxxx so maybe this is related?

I tested Netflix on Vivaldi 5.7 on a Windows laptop and also on a Macbook M1 ARM SOC based, netflix play videos without any issue on both devices.

Are you aware of this issue? Is there a plan to release an Vivaldi update for Renault cars that would allow to watch netflix while battery is charging?

Thanks a lot.