SpaceX Starship

Starship Mission to Mars.

Although I am a fan of Tesla, Starlink, and all things aimed at bringing a better future, I think colonising Mars is a non-starter and a waste of money. However, the technological spin-off will certainly be useful. The Falcon 9 has already proved itself in deploying Starlink satellites, and various NASA missions.

Would you like to take a trip to a Moon Base and stay there for a few weeks, if the cost comes down to about $100,000?

The Starship has got flight approval from the FAA for 17th April. Elon Musk is fomenting rumours that it might be delayed until 20th April, 4/20/2023 (in memory of his fine from the SEC for tweeting about Tesla going private for $420 a share).

Whatever, this promises to be a spectacular display, even if (or especially if) the first launch results in a rapid unscheduled disassembly. I will be watching to see what happens.

Live Feed has started. Loading of the propellant is underway.

Launch scheduled for 8:20 am Central Time, 2:20 pm British Summer Time.