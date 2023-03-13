Events are duplicated from Google calendar.
I have few recurring work events sychronized from work Google calendar. It seems every time the event get's updated it duplicates inside Vivaldi. It started few months ago and since even after some Vivaldi updates nothing changed. I even removed and re-added the calendar from Vivaldi. I searched forum and there are some similar issues from 2021. I have the recent updates installed and as I said, it started happening lately, maybe by the start of the year. It is immensely annoying since event copied 14 times pushes 14 notifications multiple times and it also makes the calendar completely unreadable.
If there are any steps that I can do to either fix it or to help you catch the bug causing that I will gladly do so.
mib2berlin
@neoworm
Hi, I create 3 events on the Google calendar and get no duplicates in the Vivaldi calendar. Are the events created in Google or in Vivaldi?
I remember a fixed bug about duplicates but this catch only new events. Can you delete one event and add it again maybe?
Cheers, mib
It's not my calendar so I cant add or delete events for it. It is managed by our producer and it is edited from google calendars through chrome I think. Standard things.
The events are recurring and they are being edited. Each event that has duplicates is like this and every one is duplicated different amount of times.
mib2berlin
I have the same duplication issue. What's worse is that I can't really delete the calendars in the setting.
mib2berlin
@weizhu
Hi, I delete calendars several times, which provider?
Cheers, mib
@neoworm Sorry to hear about your problems. We have fixed a number of bugs relating to event duplication but not recently. The problem with fixing them is that they tend to be very hard to reproduce and the way that editing of recurring events works makes them quite clunky to handle behind the scenes. We have also seen unexpected things coming from google which we needed to make a special exception for. Not to make excuses, this should all work we have messed up somewhere.
You say you have removed the account and set up again. Did that fix the issue temporarily until the next update or did the events duplicate right away?
@eggert It took some time before the calendars even started showing anything. Like a half day. I even closed and opened Vivaldi in hope it will refresh all the events immediately. But in a day or so all the events were back and duplicated multiple times again. Like it even remembered that those events were duplicated before.
On top of that it shows notification for all the events of the day multiple times during the day (something like in an hour intervals). Dismissing those events both dismiss all or clicking at each dismiss button separately has no effect and it showed the notifications later again.
If there is a way to send you any debugging logs or something similar that would help catch the bug you I am willing to try.
@neoworm There was a bug with the reminders where they could show repeatedly for some period of time for recurring events depending on the exact data we got from the calendar server. I've recently added a fix for that which seems to be working well for those who have tested, so that annoyance will hopefully be removed soon.
Do you have access to multiple calendars which all contain the same event, like f.ex. meetings where you and many of your colleagues are joining. Could there be a match in the duplicate count and calendars?
If you do have multiple calendars does it help to go to calendar settings and check Hide from Calendar View and / or uncheck Active under Sync Calendar? We have not really tested a lot against google calendars in business settings and I fear that there are a number of bugs in relation to that.
@eggert I have one work calendar which contains the events and there are 4 calendars in total. Like one for holidays and one completely empty. The events are duplicated up to 14 times and different events are duplicated different amount of times. Hiding calendar with the events hides all of them.
@neoworm I don't think we have any logging which would help us debug this issue unfortunately. Improved error handling and logging is something we really need to work on.
There is one thing you could check which may provide some hint as to what is happening. In the status bar we have a calendar button which pops up some state info, if an event is selected there is some event details included in the "Events" section. If you could select some of the instances of a duplicated event and see if there are differences that might help explain it.
It's the info on the bottom of that screenshot I am talking about
@eggert
It currently shows only 2 of the duplicated events (there are 9 on Tuesday) Everything is the same except Id part before the ":". Those are different for the duplicates. When it shows more than 2 of the duplicates I will check for others too.
@neoworm Thanks for the info. This suggest that the events are pure duplicates which for some reason we fail to detect. We used to have a problem with google calendar where it would send the same event more than once during initial sync of calendars and since we trusted that initial list of events would be unique they got saved each as a separate event. This issue seems to be very similar, but the particular way it happened then was fixed. Hard to tell if the fix does not work any more, or this is another issue.
Couple of more question, these duplicate events you could see. Do they contain DTSTART in the Recurrence field from the status popup?
And I think I understand it from your first post, but just to be sure. Does it look like the number of duplicates matches the number of changes to the event? Do you know if the changes which seem to trigger this are made to single event instance or to all upcoming events? Hoping I might be able to reproduce this.
pissedoffdad
@eggert Reccurence field contains only "FREQ=WEEKLY;BYDAY=TU" etc. The day changes of course. And concerning the modification causes the duplicity I honestly don't know. Maybe it's the event cancellation, not sure. The most duplicated event is often cancelled or other people are added to the list of attendees etc. Others that are duplicated only few times change much less often. I would guess it's at least connected if not direct cause.
@eggert I'm checking back this thread after several weeks to see any updates on this issue. Based on the conversation, it seems the issue is quite complex due to the sync with google calendar and every person has different duplication issue.
For me, the mail is using my regular google account, whose calendar seems automatically sync with this account. In the calendar app, I have added another google calendar which is associated with a different working account. As both calendars have the same holiday calendars, I want to delete (or disable) one of them. However, after I delete one of them, more duplicates appear.
Then I try to reset everything, deleting my mail account, deleting anything in the calendar setting. However, there are still items showing in the calendar as the picture shows
I check the calendar setting and I find some empty items in the calendar list. When I try to delete them again, it says no account found as the picture shows below. It seems the previous deleted calendars are still saved somewhere which is read by the calendar app.
Please let me know if you need other information.
Thanks
@weizhu Unfortunately I have been stuck on other issues for a while now so I haven't looked into this with any depth.
This issue you describe is quite interesting. The duplication problems are usually very hard to reproduce since they seem to have some randomness to them. It is though quite possible that what you describe here can be reproduced. I'll give it a try and let you know if I need more info.
Thanks, and have a good weekend
Thanks. You have a good weekend, too.
iyahnuestro
@eggert I'm also experiencing the similar issue. I've noticed though that on my end, it only happens for the events that the organizer edits and changes the time. Also this is quite bothersome since my organizer edited it a bunch of times last night, haha.
@iyahnuestro Ouch, that is a lot of Scrum.
I am looking into it now to see if I can reproduce. Did all these events show up at the same time or were they gradually added over time?