Unfortunately can't give you any brand names, but here are some of my favorite drinks I can get locally.

Horchata -

A sweet and creamy rice drink with cinnamon. Can get it at most of the New Mexican / Mexican / TexMex restaurants around here and have even seen a variety in some soda fountain drink dispensers. The hand made stuff is obviously better.

I occasionally get it with lunch at a little hole in the wall restaurant with a Torta Cubana (not the same as a Cubano and extremely variable ingredients between places). Horchata is great at helping dissipate some of the spice of the pickled green chile in the sandwich.

Also a common sight with other aguas frescas (also good) at local fairs and festivals

Licuados -

Basically just a smoothie or milkshake, but they tend to have a thinner consistency and often include cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or vanilla.

I tend toward the mango, papaya, or banana varieties. There is a place along one of the long drives I occasionally need to make that has a massive size for something like $3.50 USD. It is enough to essentially be a meal. It is a good thing I don't live too close by or I would probably want to get it all the time