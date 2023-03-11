We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
What are you drinking?
-
I'd like to know about beverages from all over the world.
-
Liquid
-
Pesala Ambassador
English breakfast tea, milk, no sugar.
-
-
中々(Nakanaka)
Barley Shōchū (distilled spirit made from barley)
Brewery: Kuroki-Honten
Brewing Barley: Nishinohoshi
Koji: white koji
Distillation: reduced-pressure distillation
Actually, I don't like barley Shōchū that much though.
-
@shifte I try to drink a glass of tomato juice every day, absolutely love it.
Healthy and good for the digestion
I sometimes order a Bloody Mary at bars.
Bad bartenders hate me, good ones see it as a challenge
-
Unfortunately can't give you any brand names, but here are some of my favorite drinks I can get locally.
Horchata -
A sweet and creamy rice drink with cinnamon. Can get it at most of the New Mexican / Mexican / TexMex restaurants around here and have even seen a variety in some soda fountain drink dispensers. The hand made stuff is obviously better.
I occasionally get it with lunch at a little hole in the wall restaurant with a Torta Cubana (not the same as a Cubano and extremely variable ingredients between places). Horchata is great at helping dissipate some of the spice of the pickled green chile in the sandwich.
Also a common sight with other aguas frescas (also good) at local fairs and festivals
Licuados -
Basically just a smoothie or milkshake, but they tend to have a thinner consistency and often include cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or vanilla.
I tend toward the mango, papaya, or banana varieties. There is a place along one of the long drives I occasionally need to make that has a massive size for something like $3.50 USD. It is enough to essentially be a meal. It is a good thing I don't live too close by or I would probably want to get it all the time
-
Pesala Ambassador
@shifte said in What are you drinking?:
Which brand of cuppa is your taste?
English Breakfast Tea is a brand that is sold by many retailers.
Twinings is one such retailer. Yorkshire Tea is excellent, and PG Tips or Tetley teas are also good.
Earl Grey is fine for a change, but not one that I would typically drink daily.
Burmese green tea is also good for the afternoons, when monks cannot take tea with milk.
-
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Some Darjeeling tea
-
@RiveDroite
Sounds good!
-
Coffee
Coffee Beans: Antigua Guatemala
Dark Roast
-
@shifte I don't really drink coffee, but here is a cup of coffee I had from Antigua, Guatemala and in Antigua, Guatemala
coffee picture (was too big on the page)
Specifically at the Finca Filadelfia coffee farm. Spent some time in Antigua and kept seeing the big tour trucks for the farm, so had to check it out. Maybe I saw the plants that made your cup of coffee!
-
@nomadic said in What are you drinking?:
Specifically at the Finca Filadelfia coffee farm. Spent some time in Antigua and kept seeing the big tour trucks for the farm, so had to check it out. Maybe I saw the plants that made your cup of coffee!
WOW! That’s awesome!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLtzVd6N9pY
-
@nomadic said in What are you drinking?:
Horchata
In Spain, this is a typical Summer drink all around. Mostly from Valencia, this drink is based on a kind of tuber, Chufa.
It can be done with Almonds or similar seeds also but Chufa is the most appreciated.
Chufa | Tiger Nuts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyperus_esculentus |
--
This other seems the Mexican Horchata
https://www.mexicoinmykitchen.com/horchata-recipe/
-
義侠(Gikyo)
Sake (Japanese rice wine)
Winery: 山忠本家(Yamachu-Honke)
Brewing Rice: Special A-rated Yamada-Nishiki, grown in the old Tojo area, Hyogo Prefecture.
Rice Polishing Ratio: 50%
Yeast Variety: Kyokai 9
Brewery Year: 2014
Heavenly Booze! Samurai Spirit! King of the world!
-
stilgarwolf
-
@shifte said in What are you drinking?:
WOW! That’s awesome!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLtzVd6N9pY
Yeah, based off of the tour trucks they use to bring people up to the farm, I wasn't expecting to see such a fancy place. I mostly only saw the growing and processing areas, but they did bring us to that restaurant and gift shop at the end for a cup of their coffee. A full resort for people that really like coffee.
The trucks were pretty ridiculous with seats way up in the air and what felt like no suspension on cobblestone roads. Think they were Mercedes Unimogs.
Truck for reference
@Zalex108 said in What are you drinking?:
In Spain, this is a typical Summer drink all around. Mostly from Valencia, this drink is based on a kind of tuber, Chufa.
Interesting. Wasn't aware it was made differently over there. Will have to try it.
Should have figured it would be different over there. It is like when I first tried that Spanish omelette and learned it was called a tortilla
-
@stilgarwolf
I didn't know that the origin of coffee is Ethiopia.
The trucks were pretty ridiculous with seats way up in the air and what felt like no suspension on cobblestone roads. Think they were Mercedes Unimogs.
OMG... Unimog is a truck!?!
I was under the impression that Unimog is a combine harvester.
Cuz I've only seen Unimog at the horse race track.
I'd rather take a ride just once.
-
Green Tea
In Japan, "green tea" is called "tea".
Tea? "tea" is called "crimson tea" of course.