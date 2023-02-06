hide shorts videos in youtube?
can we hide shorts videos in youtube in subscription list?
im using this on my pc adblocker but how can we implement this on mobile?
! YT Subscriptions Hide Shorts - Grid View www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-grid-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-grid-video-renderer) ! YT Subscriptions Hide Shorts - List View www.youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-video-renderer [overlay-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytd-item-section-renderer) ! Subscriptions Grid View - Hide Videos under 50secs (non-shorts) youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-grid-video-renderer ytd-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer>#text[aria-label*="second"]:not([aria-label*="hour"],[aria-label*="minute"],[aria-label*="59"],[aria-label*="58"],[aria-label*="57"],[aria-label*="56"],[aria-label*="55"],[aria-label*="54"],[aria-label*="53"],[aria-label*="52"],[aria-label*="51"],[aria-label*="50"]):upward(ytd-grid-video-renderer) ! Subscriptions List View - Hide Videos under 50secs (non-shorts) youtube.com##ytd-browse[page-subtype="subscriptions"] ytd-video-renderer ytd-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer>#text[aria-label*="second"]:not([aria-label*="hour"],[aria-label*="minute"],[aria-label*="59"],[aria-label*="58"],[aria-label*="57"],[aria-label*="56"],[aria-label*="55"],[aria-label*="54"],[aria-label*="53"],[aria-label*="52"],[aria-label*="51"],[aria-label*="50"]):upward(ytd-item-section-renderer)
Hi,
You can try:
Use or open an account in any Cloud Service (for that I use pCloud)
Create a File.txt with your Custom entries
Upload and Share that file in the choosen Service
Add the URL to your Vivaldi's AdBlocker
If that list works on Desktop I guess it should work on Mobile too.
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
here is the link to file.txt
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZzffbZA8AzVxtsDmkitrE7osR4YyIc79Yy
what do i do now?
You can Rename it as Custom_Adblocker.txt
Or whatever you prefer
You can add more entries in the future, just replace it keeping the same name and the link will still be working.
@Zalex108
is it this youre talking about? its not working.
Clean Youtube Site Data/Cookies and try again.
Use the PadLock
thank u but its not working.
VAdBlocker seems to use AdBlockPlus language.
https://adblockplus.org/en/filter-cheatsheet
I didn't check that yet, maybe helpful to check / rewrite the list.
Or maybe uses the new version
https://help.adblockplus.org/hc/en-us/articles/360062733293
Looking at the list...
The problem would be the URL.
On Mobile you are probably redirected to m.youtube.com not sure but maybe you have to Rewrite adding the correct one or adding a [*].
Maybe the Website changes also.
Try to inspect in Desktop and choose Mobile view.
On the list,
Try to duplicate and modify instead of directly edit the current URLs.
yes i suspected that too. i didnt create those codes, some pro made them in reddit.
where do i find mobile view on my pc?
i tried with a duplicate codes, with the new codes containing m.youtube.com. it doesnt seem to work too.
bro. i got firefox app with ublock addon.
then put this into your ublock filters: everything is working fine
m.youtube.com##ytm-reel-shelf-renderer
m.youtube.com##ytm-pivot-bar-renderer div.pivot-shorts:upward(ytm-pivot-bar-item-renderer)
m.youtube.com##ytm-browse ytm-item-section-renderer ytm-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer[data-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytm-video-with-context-renderer)
m.youtube.com##ytm-browse ytm-item-section-renderer ytm-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer[data-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytm-compact-video-renderer)
m.youtube.com##ytm-search ytm-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer[data-style="SHORTS"]:upward(ytm-compact-video-renderer)
m.youtube.com##ytm-single-column-watch-next-results-renderer ytm-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer span:has-text(/^(0:\d\d|1:0\d)$/):upward(ytm-video-with-context-renderer)
Just been playing with ytm too but instead m.youtube did *.YouTube without good results
Gonna check in Kiwi+uBlock
Checked that on V but still shows the Shorts section.
It works on Kiwi+uBlock
So seems V Mobile AdBlock capabilities are limited vs Desktop.
this firefox app has horrible UI. omg. i need that tabs sections which vivaldi has.
You can try, instead of YouTube Web:
- YMusic
- ReVanced
- RVX Lite
can u try this?
! YT Mobile Subscriptions - Hide Videos under 50secs (non-shorts)
m.youtube.com##[tab-identifier="FEsubscriptions"] ytm-item-section-renderer ytm-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer [aria-label*="second"]:not([aria-label*="hour"],[aria-label*="minute"],[aria-label*="59"],[aria-label*="58"],[aria-label*="57"],[aria-label*="56"],[aria-label*="55"],[aria-label*="54"],[aria-label*="53"],[aria-label*="52"],[aria-label*="51"],[aria-label*="50"]):upward(ytm-item-section-renderer)
! YT Mobile Subscriptions - Hide Shorts
m.youtube.com###[tab-identifier="FEsubscriptions"] ytm-item-section-renderer ytm-thumbnail-overlay-time-status-renderer [aria-label="Shorts"]:upward(ytm-item-section-renderer)