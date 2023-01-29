Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?
-
Is it possible that an extension like uBlock Origin only has problems in Vivaldi? For example, when you disable Javascript, Ublock's extension icon should show this with the purple color (blocked ads indicator), but it doesn't. And recently I saw two uBlock icons in the extensions bar, this shouldn't be possible.
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the basics Troubleshooting steps.
In your case mostly #3
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Start a Backup plan if not done so yet.
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thanks, but I'm trying to figure out if others can reproduce. Because I just found out, it's even worse than I thought because uBlock isn't blocking Javascript at all! This also happens in a very old version of Edge, but in Firefox it works just fine.
-
@RasheedHolland On Chromium 109 the badges with the numbers are violet and rectangles, in Vivaldi they are blue and round.
Is that your issue?
-
@DoctorG said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland On Chromium 109 the badges with the numbers are violet and rectangles, in Vivaldi they are blue and round.
OK, I see. But what are you trying to say? Like I said, I just figured out that on my machine, uBlock Origin isn't blocking Javascript at all, so it seems to malfunction in Vivaldi, perhaps it's a Chromium thing? I don't have Chrome, Opera and Brave installed, so I can't test them.
-
@RasheedHolland said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
uBlock Origin isn't blocking Javascript at all
Which version of uBlock Origin and which Vivaldi version?
tested on 5.6.2867.62 Win 11 22H2 + uBlock Origin 1.46.0:
If i block in uBlock Origin's Settings page the Javascript it shows the blocked number badge on sites with JS.
-
There are no reports,
Many people still uses uBlock despite would not use that JS setting, but you are mainly waiting and forcing others to check on a clean to clarify whether they see or not that.
You can check by yourself without the need of others ' feedback and fix it or then Report it.
Actually,
Test on uBlock is very easy since its Export/Import
You haven't mentioned your V version,
Latest Snap has some problems with V3 Manifest, not sure whether uBlock is affected.
I can't test right now, but I'm still on 5.5 and 5.6 so would not be replicable.
So,
Always Post the relevant info for fastest support.
-
@Zalex108 said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
You can check yourself without the need of others ' feedback and fix it or then Report it.
I can't test right now, but I'm still on 5.5 and 5.6 so would not be replicable.
I'm not forcing anyone to check anything, but perhaps others do have other browsers installed like Brave and Chrome. It would indeed save me time if they could check, because I'm not going to install crappy browsers that I will remove again.
I'm using Vivaldi 5.6.2867.58, but I think this problem was also present in Vivaldi 5.5, it might as well be a problem in uBlock when combined with Chromium based browsers. Not many people disable JS, so perhaps nobody noticed, or nobody bothered to report.
-
@DoctorG said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
uBlock Origin isn't blocking Javascript at all
Which version of uBlock Origin and which Vivaldi version?
tested on 5.6.2867.62 Win 11 22H2 + uBlock Origin 1.46.0:
If i block in uBlock Origin's Settings page the Javascript it shows the blocked number badge on sites with JS.
Perhaps you can test it on imdb.com, if the page loads correctly while JS is turned off, then something is wrong. For the record, I disable JS via uBlock's extension icon, it's the button with the 2 arrows, for people who don't know.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0905372/?ref_=ttls_li_i
-
Because of this the Step #3, Clean Profile.
The JS block would make many reports since some users are based on blocking first enable latter.
Anyway,
Haven't seen any report even on Telegram.
And the missing @guigirl should made the report if failed despite not sure whether @DoctorG uses that setting as I know they're users managing on that.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
if the page loads correctly while JS is turned off, then something is wrong.
What means correctly? Please post two screenshots (with JS & blocked JS).
For the record, I disable JS via uBlock's extension icon, it's the button with the 2 arrows
Same do i.
-
@Zalex108 said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
Because of this the Step #3, Clean Profile.
The JS block would make many reports since some users are based on blocking first enable latter.
Yes good point, I will test it with another clean Vivaldi profile. Because I just noticed that uBlock does block JS, but only after you load the website in another tab. So upon refresh, it doesn't seem to block JS. But the icon is still not being displayed with the purple color, it remains blue. In other words, I don't get any indicator that JS is disabled or not, which is a bug in either uBlock or Vivaldi.
-
@DoctorG said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
if the page loads correctly while JS is turned off, then something is wrong.
What means correctly? Please post two screenshots (with JS & blocked JS).
This is quite easy to see on imdb.com, see link. If JS is disabled, certain elements won't load and you will see the ''loading'' indicator on the website, with the 3 dots.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Yes, and uBO works for me with Stable .62 as i told before.
-
@DoctorG said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland Yes, and uBO works for me with Stable .62 as i told before.
I'm not following you, did you already check it? So to clarify, JS is turned on and off correctly and you get to see the purple indicator in Ublock's extension icon, when JS is disabled? Can you post a pic of the icon? This is what it looks like in Firefox when JS is disabled, you get to see the purple indicator. On Vivaldi it stays blue no matter if JS is on or off.
-
@Zalex108 said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
Because of this the Step #3, Clean Profile.
The JS block would make many reports since some users are based on blocking first enable latter.
I have just tested it with a clean browser profile in Vivaldi 5.6, and I still get bad results. In other words, JS is not being blocked and I also don't get to see the purple uBlock icon. I'm still waiting for somebody to confirm (with screenshot), this should be easy to check.
-
You will to wait for the moment.
As said by @DoctorG, seems to work fine in .62.
-
@RasheedHolland said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
because uBlock isn't blocking Javascript at all!
Of course it's blocking JS. Works fine here:
uBlock logger:
I also don't get to see the purple uBlock icon.
Yes, that's correct. Vivaldi does not show different colours for extension badges. It takes the colour from your theme.
This can be easily seen when inspecting the UI:
<span class="button-badge">19</span>
.button-badge { ... background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); color: var(--colorHighlightFg); ... }
For me it shows as a dark colour - it depends on the theme "Accent on window" setting.
I keep extension badges turned off anyway, I have no use for that number. And I usually keep extension icons hidden so even less use for them.
-
@Pathduck said in Problems with uBlock Origin in Vivaldi?:
Of course it's blocking JS. Works fine here.
Yes, that's correct. Vivaldi does not show different colours for extension badges. It takes the colour from your theme.
There is something wrong on my machine. Like I said, sometimes uBlock seems to block JS, and sometimes it does not. You also need to check if it blocks JS upon refresh of the page. And about the badge color, you're saying this is a problem in Vivaldi? In Firefox it correctly shows the purple color, and in older versions of Vivaldi it did too. Perhaps I should also make a bug report to the developer of uBlock, but according to your information it's probably caused by Vivaldi.
-
@RasheedHolland Vivaldi creates its own number rounded badges, that's why the are different from Firefox.
Rounded appearence can be changed in Vivaldi with a user interface CSS modification.
But that extension does not change the color of badge is a Vivaldi bug
I will report it to Vivaldi devs.
Can you please report the issue with Vivaldi to uBlock Origin tracker, too, and leave link here?