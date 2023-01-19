Guide | A13 | Storage Permission
-
Hi,
Since Android 11, Google started to make some Storage changes.
In Android 13 exist some kind of Storage access blockage affecting Vivaldi.
Either Local or External.
There are some steps that would fix them.
Guide | MakeuseOf
Guide Back up | ArchiveORG
Thx both for the Guide and the Bckp Service.
--
Thanks also to @jonesbones
Provided the Vivaldi Stable Package details and the confirmation that works & is kept after restart
External
pm grant com.vivaldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
Internal
pm grant com.vivaldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_INTERNAL_STORAGE
SnapShot's Package Name
com.vivaldi.browser.snapshot
-
-
-
It does not affect Android 12, does it?
-
Maybe,
For the moment just know about A13 reports.
-
Thx. I can not reproduce on Android 12.
-
On Xiaomi/Poco devices, granting these permissions on A13 is completely blocked, even -d does nothing. They seem to have seriously crippled adb on their devices.
It's on Vivaldi to fix that now, asap.
-
Hi,
What Error message do you receive?
-
@Zalex108 Sorry to say, but not working on Android 12. SDCard is still not usable as download destination in Vivaldi due to "Not enough space" which is definitely not the case.
Vivaldi 6.0.29.80.26 on Android 12 with latest version.
File Manager
-
What message appears on ADB?
-
Hi,
I try this method, but when I put commande (with internal or external) , I've this issue on OnePlus 11:
at android.app.ContextImpl.enforce(ContextImpl.java:2253) at android.app.ContextImpl.enforceCallingOrSelfPermission(ContextImpl.java:2281) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerServiceImpl.grantRuntimePermissionInternal(PermissionManagerServiceImpl.java:1364) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerServiceImpl.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManagerServiceImpl.java:1346) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerService.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManagerService.java:553) at android.permission.PermissionManager.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManager.java:597) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerShellCommand.runGrantRevokePermission(PackageManagerShellCommand.java:2591) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerShellCommand.onCommand(PackageManagerShellCommand.java:302) at com.android.modules.utils.BasicShellCommandHandler.exec(BasicShellCommandHandler.java:97) at android.os.ShellCommand.exec(ShellCommand.java:38) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerService$IPackageManagerImpl.onShellCommand(PackageManagerService.java:6351) at android.os.Binder.shellCommand(Binder.java:1073) at android.os.Binder.onTransact(Binder.java:901) at android.content.pm.IPackageManager$Stub.onTransact(IPackageManager.java:4313) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerService$IPackageManagerImpl.onTransact(PackageManagerService.java:6335) at android.os.Binder.execTransactInternal(Binder.java:1331) at android.os.Binder.execTransact(Binder.java:1268) ldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_INTERNAL_STORAGE
--
ModEdit: </>
-
Is ADB correctly enabled?
You will need to ensure is working, then Google It if still fails.
-
@Zalex108 yes ADB is ok, I with "adb devices" I see my phone.
Just need to disable "permission monitoring" and restart the phone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSclUSb4yQk
-
@Zalex108
The command "pm grant com.vivaldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" is executed without any error or notification on the command line, so I guess it has been executed successfully.
-
Try to save a file to the SD using V.
-
@Zalex108 Still the same error "SDCard: Not enough space"
-
You will need to check on your device's forum or Google it.
-
Settings > Developer Options > scroll to bottom > Force Allow Apps to External > + Reboot also doesn't work as described earlier.
However, e.g. Spotify, AntennaPod, Osmand offer the option to save data on an external SDcard which is working perfectly, so IMHO it seems to be a flaw in Vivaldi.
Is there somebody who can confirm that downloading to an external SDcard is working correctly?
-
@Zalex108 Thank you for the information.
I am having an issue with getting the
pm grant com.vivaldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_INTERNAL_STORAGE
command to work: I am using the latest ADB (r34.0.4-linux) dropped in my ~/bin directory.
The output (once I figured out how to open a shell on my Pixel 7) is:
Exception occurred while executing 'grant': java.lang.IllegalArgumentException: Unknown permission: android.permission.WRITE_INTERNAL_STORAGE at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerServiceImpl.grantRuntimePermissionInternal(PermissionManagerServiceImpl.java:1361) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerServiceImpl.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManagerServiceImpl.java:1319) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerService.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManagerService.java:545) at android.permission.PermissionManager.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManager.java:597) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerShellCommand.runGrantRevokePermission(PackageManagerShellCommand.java:2546) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerShellCommand.onCommand(PackageManagerShellCommand.java:292) at com.android.modules.utils.BasicShellCommandHandler.exec(BasicShellCommandHandler.java:97) at android.os.ShellCommand.exec(ShellCommand.java:38) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerService$IPackageManagerImpl.onShellCommand(PackageManagerService.java:5996) at android.os.Binder.shellCommand(Binder.java:1049) at android.os.Binder.onTransact(Binder.java:877) at android.content.pm.IPackageManager$Stub.onTransact(IPackageManager.java:4313) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerService$IPackageManagerImpl.onTransact(PackageManagerService.java:5980) at android.os.Binder.execTransactInternal(Binder.java:1285) at android.os.Binder.execTransact(Binder.java:1244)
I've been looking at the error, but all I can find are questions and answers by developers trying to solve permissions for coding their applications. Which isn't particularly useful for my end-user use case.
Any guidance? Thanks.
-
I also tried the command for external storage (which was accepted without error) but no change in behavior (unable to select an image to upload to a forum), unfortunately.
-
Hi,
IDK, maybe, that Pixel version has some extra security layer.
Try restarting and doing it again.
-
@Zalex108 I tried it again. No joy.