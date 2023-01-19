@Zalex108 Thank you for the information.

I am having an issue with getting the

pm grant com.vivaldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_INTERNAL_STORAGE

command to work: I am using the latest ADB (r34.0.4-linux) dropped in my ~/bin directory.

The output (once I figured out how to open a shell on my Pixel 7) is:

Exception occurred while executing 'grant': java.lang.IllegalArgumentException: Unknown permission: android.permission.WRITE_INTERNAL_STORAGE at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerServiceImpl.grantRuntimePermissionInternal(PermissionManagerServiceImpl.java:1361) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerServiceImpl.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManagerServiceImpl.java:1319) at com.android.server.pm.permission.PermissionManagerService.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManagerService.java:545) at android.permission.PermissionManager.grantRuntimePermission(PermissionManager.java:597) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerShellCommand.runGrantRevokePermission(PackageManagerShellCommand.java:2546) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerShellCommand.onCommand(PackageManagerShellCommand.java:292) at com.android.modules.utils.BasicShellCommandHandler.exec(BasicShellCommandHandler.java:97) at android.os.ShellCommand.exec(ShellCommand.java:38) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerService$IPackageManagerImpl.onShellCommand(PackageManagerService.java:5996) at android.os.Binder.shellCommand(Binder.java:1049) at android.os.Binder.onTransact(Binder.java:877) at android.content.pm.IPackageManager$Stub.onTransact(IPackageManager.java:4313) at com.android.server.pm.PackageManagerService$IPackageManagerImpl.onTransact(PackageManagerService.java:5980) at android.os.Binder.execTransactInternal(Binder.java:1285) at android.os.Binder.execTransact(Binder.java:1244)

I've been looking at the error, but all I can find are questions and answers by developers trying to solve permissions for coding their applications. Which isn't particularly useful for my end-user use case.

Any guidance? Thanks.