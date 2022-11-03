The quoted text appears to be in German and translates to:

"@MausePause Have you already solved the problem? I am also looking for a way to link a page to the home screen click on YouTube Shorts Downloader.

If necessary, you have to use the "Set as Homepage" function of the browser and start the browser. But it would be nicer to have a shortcut to a page on the home screen."

In response to the question, to create a shortcut to a specific webpage on the home screen of a mobile device, follow these general steps:

Open your mobile web browser and navigate to the desired webpage. Once the page has loaded, tap on the browser's menu or options button (usually represented by three dots or lines) to access additional settings. Look for an option like "Add to Home Screen" or "Create Shortcut." The wording may vary depending on your browser. Tap on the "Add to Home Screen" or similar option. A pop-up or dialog box will appear, allowing you to customize the name of the shortcut (if applicable). Confirm the creation of the shortcut, and it should now appear on your device's home screen.

Please note that the exact steps might differ slightly depending on the mobile browser and operating system you are using. This method is commonly available in popular mobile browsers like Chrome, Safari, Firefox, etc.

Creating a shortcut to frequently visited websites can provide quick access and save time, especially for sites you access regularly.