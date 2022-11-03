Add to home screen feature
I would like a feature similar to the Android Chrome browser "Add to Home screen" where I can create an icon on the home screen that will take me to a specific site in Vivaldi. I know Vivaldi has "speed dial", but that adds extra steps.
My particular use case is that I have created a Home Assistant dashboard for my Polestar 2. On that dashboard, I have a button for "Open Garage Door" and a button for "On My Way Home". These are quick tap items, and I don't want to have to navigate around Vivaldi to get to them.
Is saving a page as a progressive web app what you are asking about, or am I misunderstanding?
If this is what you are asking about then here is the link you need: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/progressive-web-apps/
HTH
What I'm looking for is the ability to add a URL as an icon on the home screen. When tapped, that icon would open Vivaldi and go straight to that site.
Here are example images from Chrome on an Android phone...
mib2berlin
@MausePause
Hi, it´s the same in Vivaldi:
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and the device.
Cheers, mib
This is not an option in the Android Automotive version of Vivaldi, installed from Google Play here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.polestar.vivaldi.production.android
The device (my car) is a Polestar 2. It runs Android Automotive version 11.
mib2berlin
@MausePause
Oh, I am sorry, I missed the category.
Cheers, mib
@MausePause Hast Du das Problem schon gelöst? Ich suche auch nach einer Möglichkeit eine Seite auf den Homescreen zu verlinken.
Zur Not muss man die "Starseite" Funktion des Browsers nutzen und den Browser starten. Aber schöner wäre eine Verknüpfung auf eine Seite am Homescreen.
How can I tell this Home Screnn shortcut to open in desktop mode and not in mobile mode.
In iOS Vivaldi I have selected Computer ready in the menu.