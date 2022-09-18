Hi,

The only extension I use is metamask because of my work but sadly vivaldi doesn't support that very functional.

Its been asked and mentioned so many times since 2021's but still no updates.

Metamask popup window on Vivaldi shows up like a new vivaldi window.

It doesn't work like a borderless, small window, instead it shows an entire vivaldi window but only on a small size.

Also when it shows the window, half of the window just appears outside of the screen.

How should it look like:



But in vivaldi it looks like this:

(it shows this popup when you try to connect any random website like opensea , it should be like the image above, actually in vivaldi when you click metamask icon on extensions it shows the popup like how it should be but when you try to connect websites it shows like that, and as you can see its a whole new window not a popup and half of it is outside the monitor)

