Metamask Popup is not looking like how it should!
Hi,
The only extension I use is metamask because of my work but sadly vivaldi doesn't support that very functional.
Its been asked and mentioned so many times since 2021's but still no updates.
Metamask popup window on Vivaldi shows up like a new vivaldi window.
It doesn't work like a borderless, small window, instead it shows an entire vivaldi window but only on a small size.
Also when it shows the window, half of the window just appears outside of the screen.
How should it look like:
But in vivaldi it looks like this:
(it shows this popup when you try to connect any random website like opensea , it should be like the image above, actually in vivaldi when you click metamask icon on extensions it shows the popup like how it should be but when you try to connect websites it shows like that, and as you can see its a whole new window not a popup and half of it is outside the monitor)
@whoave Try Ctrl+F11 to Toggle the User Interface.
@Pesala I'm using MacOs can you send me macos shortcut please?
@whoave Look it up in settings. Open Settings and type "Toggle UI."
@Pesala Okay when I do the shortcut (Cmd+F10)
The UI disappears thats good but this is only for this popup. Its not saved, when I close this popup and open another popup it just shows a new window like before with UI on.
Also no change of the position, half of the window is still outside. I have to drag left.
This moves (cmd+f10, draging it to left a bit etc.) may seem small moves but when you are working with metamask you open hundreds of popups everyday and you have to be very fast with your actions because seconds matter in crypto.
So I'm losing money while I'm dragging that window to left every time because approve button is hide behind the half that is not on the screen.
Thats the only reason why Im not being able to use vivaldi as main I may say.
@Pesala here I captured a video how it should be and how is it at the moment. This definitely needs a fix. I've seen so many posts mentioning this from years but still no update
@whoave See this topic.
@Pesala With all respect, do you really think that the problem is about the extension?
It works on every browser out there perfectly, like every browser even the ones that no one knows yet.
Also as I said in the beginning when you click metamask icon popup works fine.
But this problem happens only when you click to connect on websites. So devs can test whats the difference between this two stages of trigger executions.
But yet, even tho its a problem of metamask themselves, I don't think they will answer the calls because they work on other browsers, they probably not gonna risk their visibility on others to fix a positioning issue.
But thank you so much because I wasn't expecting that fast answers, I was thinking I will open this thread and will get answers couple days later but suprisingly you answered 1m after I created it. Thanks again.
If vivaldi fixes this problem, I will make it my main browser for sure.
See u.
@whoave Don't shoot the messenger.
I just did a forum search for Metamask, which you could have done before posting.
@Pesala Nah I told you thank you, I'm not blaming you I'm just saying that I don't think thats a problem about metamask itself.
I also did researches myself ofcourse, its my like i dont know maybe 10th time installing vivaldi to check if its fixed or not, there are tons of posts about this issue here and there, reddit, forums, everywhere filled with this issue but none of them tagged as fixed. Its just always skipped.
And today I installed to see if its fixed and I just wanted to give a feedback to you guys myself
Several threads on this forum regarding this issue in the last 2/3 years and still nothing was done to get this fixed.
DoctorG Ambassador
Is this confirmed bug, related to extensions:
VB-81539 "Popup tab bar UI is broken if popup is opened from background page (chrome.windows.create)" -
In ProgressWas fixed.
@DoctorG Thank you for your reply. It's good to know that this is in progress.
Any more info that you can share of what is going on inside that thread? Since I believe I can't access it.
Thanks
@sandrom The devs are working on it and at this time with newer Chromium core have to solve a issue with popup crashes.
@DoctorG I appreciate your response!
Not sure I understood your reply, is it currently in progress but there are other issues they are taking care of first?
Thanks
@sandrom Yes.
tychobrouwer
Hello,
Just to add to this, I am seeing the same issue while using the Passbolt extension.
I have contacted Passbolt about this.
@Pesala Now in 2024 there is still this problem in Vivaldi :)))) What a really good support team!! :)))
@platinume said in Metamask Popup is not looking like how it should!:
Now in 2024 there is still this problem in Vivaldi :))))
Could be. But compalints do not help us.
What a really good support team!!
We have no open bug for such issue.
Please read report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@tychobrouwer Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.