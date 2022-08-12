We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Address bar does not get focus on new window
I also have no longer focus on the address bar if I open a new window.
New tabs are working for me but every browser start results in no focus.
Tried:
- Opening via cmd: vivaldi-stable %U --new-window about:blank
-> Opens a new empty page but no focus on address bar
- Opening normal with Start Page
-> Opens Start Page but no focus on address bar
- Opening normal with specific page
-> Not working at all - still just starts Start Page and no focus on address bar
Disabled all extensions and tried also an incognito window -> same result.
I'm using Fedora Linux 35
Opened a bug report.
VB-90852. Similar issue: Address bar does not get focus when using new tabs extensions
Edit 2: Fixed with vivaldi-stable-5.4.2753.33-1.x86_64 (2022-08-12) if you use
vivaldi-stable %U --new-window about:blankto open the browser.
After updated to the version 5.4.2753.28 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ,
When opening new window focus is not on address bar, I need to press CTRI+i to start typing,
When I open a new Vivaldi window (CTRL+N) the input focus is not put in the address bar. Opening a new tab (CTRL+T) still works correctly. This worked just fine until the latest update:
Vivaldi 5.4.2753.28 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision ca0741147ac0cfad7cdd554b1c4976c369317ae9
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 10.4.132.20
Using Fedora 36/KDE X11
@gulli Same on Windows and with Private Window.
I will check bug tracker now for a existing issue.
VB-90898 "New window's address field has no focus" - Confirmed.
In latest stable 5.4.2753.28 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) this is (again) broken on both Linux and Windows 10 for me - new tab is fine, new window (standard/private) is not.
@maxdule said in New window causes address bar to be unfocused:
new window (standard/private) is not.
Already reported bug in tracker.
VB-90898 "New window's address field has no focus" - Confirmed.
umutbesler
After v5.4 when Vivaldi is opened the new pages address bar is not focussed. You have to click to address bar then enter address or make search. Also on new window the address bar is unfocussed.
This is working normally on new tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@umutbesler Fixed already in the latest Snapshot.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Oh, yes! Fixed.
Vivaldi 5.4.2753.28 for MacOS
When I open a new window I want to type the address right away, or paste-and-go a url.
But now I have to make an additional click to focus the address bar.
The feature used to work in previous releases but this one has broken it.
Pesala Ambassador
@rromanov Already fixed in the latest Snapshot. I suspect that it will be backported to the next Stable Minor Update.
It is NOT fixed.
It works for new tabs, but not for new windows.
Do you know, when it will be done?
I just applied new patch release, but issue is still present,
It breaks usability.
@zdm It is fixed in 5.4.2763.3 Shnapshot, not in 5.4 Stable.
The new stable version vivaldi-stable-5.4.2753.33-1.x86_64 from today fixed the error for me
Edit:
I open vivaldi with
vivaldi-stable %U --new-window about:blank-> there it's fixed for me.
If I open vivaldi normally with StartPage or Homepage there it still does not seem to work.
So, now it works for new tabs (CTRL+T) and new windows (CTRL+N),
But NOT works when I open browser first time (first window).
@rromanov Fixed in update 5.4.2753.33
umutbesler
@TbGbe Sorry but it is still not fixed. It is fixed for new tab and new window commands but it is not fixed for the first startup page.
-
So, it is already two minor versions were released.
Is it possible to close this issue completely?
New browser still not receive focus.
You make us suffer.