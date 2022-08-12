I also have no longer focus on the address bar if I open a new window.

New tabs are working for me but every browser start results in no focus.

Tried:

Opening via cmd: vivaldi-stable %U --new-window about:blank

-> Opens a new empty page but no focus on address bar

-> Opens a new empty page but no focus on address bar Opening normal with Start Page

-> Opens Start Page but no focus on address bar

-> Opens Start Page but no focus on address bar Opening normal with specific page

-> Not working at all - still just starts Start Page and no focus on address bar

Disabled all extensions and tried also an incognito window -> same result.

I'm using Fedora Linux 35

Opened a bug report.

//MODEDIT: topic forked, bug reported as VB-90852 . Similar issue: Address bar does not get focus when using new tabs extensions