Vivaldi Admins: 🥳🎉Happy System Administrator Appreciation Day
Happy SysAdmin Day 2022!
All those untold heroes at Vivaldi Tech!
Much Thanks to the Vivaldi Admins Team which works for us in background.
↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑↑ I would give them such cake!
PS: System Administrator Appreciation Day happens yearly and is dedicated to all those admins helping others and keeping systems running.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Happy System Administrator Day, which is one day before the International Day of Friendship
@thomasp Yeah. I am nice dragon, i know.
And i know that fellow sysadmins need cute words and cakes.
Oh, look, Ma!, in 2018 the Vivaldi Sysadmins had got a blog post from Olga: "On System Administrator Appreciation Day, meet Vivaldi’s SysAdmins"
@DoctorG , and sure much coffee
@Catweazle Or Mate
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG indeed! Happy sysadmin day to you too!
@DoctorG , than you don't need a coffee machine? ohh
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
And there's always time to rewatch The Website is Down
@Catweazle Lovely, resembles me of Steampunk.
@thomasp Thanks
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Admins: Happy System Administrator Appreciation Day:
I am nice dragon
It's ok, everyone. Doctor... she meant Doctor.
Move along, nothing to see here...
@guigirl Me is a dragon with some "academical" IT honor, dear
All those who want to know, already know who i was and who i am. I feel ok and that's good.
In Internet you never know if someone with a nickname is a person or a dragon or a doctor.
But let us stay on topic again.
-
I do not know which cakes and coffie mugs the Vivaldi sysadmins got today to honor their hidden and hard work in cooled server-rooms and office in front of terminals.
I hope they are not to shy to tell, or Vivaldi sysadmin team is all on vacation, somewhere lost in space.
I appreciate every real Sysadmin, so Kudos to all of you who make the impossible happen.
Happy SysAdmin Day 2023
Many Thanks to the Vivaldi Sysadmin Team working in the background and keeping server infrastructure running.
Especially to core team with Hlini, Claudia, Ísak, Thomas.
@DoctorG, a nice gift for a good work of our sysadmins
https://www.cs.unm.edu/~dlchao/flake/doom/chi/chi.html
https://psdoom.sourceforge.net
@Catweazle Or Dungeons and
DebuggersDragons?