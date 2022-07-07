UPDATE 7/12/22: After a few days, I found that setting the vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas didn't help anything.

The strange thing is that what helped was having Chrome running first, before starting Vivaldi. Then, the blurring never occurred. Don't know what that means.

What I have found working over the last day is to turn off VSync on the card through the video card's own software. I don't find a setting in Win 11 pro that will let you do this.

Keep in mind, that this video card is an Nvidia 3080TI 16GB, so I can only give details for this card. Other Nvidia cards operate similarly, though, IME.

To turn off VSync, go to your Nvidia control panel, then 3D settings, below that, Manage 3D settings, and in the right pane of the window, you will see a list of settings. Scroll down to Vertical sync and set it to Off. Click the Apply button at the bottom of the window, and you should be all set.

Hope this helps, and if I have any updates to this, I'll pass them along.