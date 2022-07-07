Blurry text - STILL!!!
I'm running V 5.3.2679.68 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on an AMD 9 and an NV 3080TI and loads of memory and disk.
I'm running into the old problem of text going blurry after 10-15 seconds of being on a page with a small type. I'm running in 2560x1440 @ 100% scaling. No overclocking of GPU, CPU, memory - just plain.
This problem does not happen on Chrome (I have both browsers open to the same page right now - Chrome is clear and sharp, Vivaldi is driving me nutz.
I've seen this problem reported a number of times on the forum - is there a solution? Or do I go back to Chrome? I do love V, but I don't love the blur.
Don
@dieseldon said in Blurry text - STILL!!!:
Uh, no, sorry, that would be Win 11. I knew I was forgetting something.... O/S, or 120/240 voltage.... hmmmm
Oh, and, uh, Win11 pro
@dieseldon Aaaaand, are you left or right handed, & sleep on your back or tummy?
OK, now that i know it's windoze, i can't help, but presumably others will happen along soon who might have ideas. Just one generic question; does it still occur in a clean profile, &/or with the chromium launch-command switches appended to disable gpu &/or compositing?
Excellent question - yup, sure does still happen with those. Followed suggestions from previous posts, unless there are new options I should try.
mib2berlin
@dieseldon
Hi, some user report one have to disable Vsync in the Nvidia settings help.
There is also a Chromium flag to enable but I forget which one.
I will check on Windows 11 an edit here:
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Try to dis/enable vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
Yup, that did it! Much obliged - amazing how much easier it is to read text this way.
@dieseldon said in Blurry text - STILL!!!:
What?
- disable Vsync ? ...or...
- vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas ?
..or maybe they amount to the same thing, & i've simply misunderstood?
@mib2berlin said in Blurry text - STILL!!!:
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
Disabling vsync - in my case I just did it in Vivaldi, though I could have done it through the NVid cp as well - but that's a bit too broad for me. At least now I know what vsync issues look like, in case they crop up in other apps.
Don
@dieseldon Cool. For the benefit of others who come after you, over coming days as you do all your normal V browserising, if you happen to notice any new downsides to your V UX caused by disabling vsync, would you pls kindly update this thread with such info? It might help others later, who have the same problem, but who would also like to know if the "solution" then creates new hassles.
Sure will, guigirl. Thanks for the kind reminder.
Don
UPDATE 7/12/22: After a few days, I found that setting the vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas didn't help anything.
The strange thing is that what helped was having Chrome running first, before starting Vivaldi. Then, the blurring never occurred. Don't know what that means.
What I have found working over the last day is to turn off VSync on the card through the video card's own software. I don't find a setting in Win 11 pro that will let you do this.
Keep in mind, that this video card is an Nvidia 3080TI 16GB, so I can only give details for this card. Other Nvidia cards operate similarly, though, IME.
To turn off VSync, go to your Nvidia control panel, then 3D settings, below that, Manage 3D settings, and in the right pane of the window, you will see a list of settings. Scroll down to Vertical sync and set it to Off. Click the Apply button at the bottom of the window, and you should be all set.
Hope this helps, and if I have any updates to this, I'll pass them along.
@dieseldon The default setting in the NVidia CP is "use the 3D application setting". There's no need to turn it off globally, in fact that's pretty dumb if you ask me...
You can of course override it per application. A browser should not need to have set any special settings, just leave them all at "use the Global setting". You should not override GPU settings globally, it just causes problems like this. If you need a specific setting for a 3D program like a game, you override it specifically for that program.
A common mistake of many users that's been reported here with blurry text is to set Anti-aliasing (FXAA) globally. It just turns everything in the OS to a blurry mush...
Try adding Vivaldi to the Programs list in NvCP and turn off VSync there instead. And check all the other settings if you've done any other global changes.
OK, I'll give that a try. Though I disagree with some of your assumptions (based on observation, always the winner), I'm more than happy to try it.
Don
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck As in NVidia Panel the setting Antialiasing is off by default which is reasonable, users tend to "optimize" without knowing what they are really doing.
@DoctorG Yes, the global settings should all be kept at the defaults. I can't think of a single case where overriding the defaults would be useful - they are set that way for a reason.
I don't even have Vivaldi in the "Programs" tab, so it just uses the globals. I do have Chrome there though, so I'm assuming Nvidia has a predefined template for
chrome.exe. However checking they all seem to be set to the defaults anyway.
Year on the problem, incredibly, persists. In my case the above suggestions did nothing. What helped was turning off hardware acceleration (Settings/Webpages/Use hardware acceleration where available). Turning it back on reliably restores the blur. Windows 10 Home, NVIDIA 3060Ti.
mib2berlin
@wsetlak
Hi, except 2D canvas and Nvidia settings there is:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
Some user have to disable it some enable.
I had a RTX 2060 and never any blur or other issues with all settings default but some user have them, nobody knows why.
Cheers, mib
In my experience with similar issues on this forum - the only cause for such issues is users having overrides set in their GPU control panel, either globally or for Vivaldi itself.
So my suggestion to the user is to double-check the GPU settings. The alternative is to take the performance hit from disabling accelerated 2D canvas...