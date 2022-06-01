Solved How to remove/hide the search field?
@Un-Ex-Utente said in How do I remove the search bar on the right?:
I’ve already replied in the old thread you bumped, but to have the answer here for future searchers: go to settings → search and under Search Field Display choose Disable.
The option isn't available in version 5.3.2679.33: how to to disable it now?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck that option was removed since now you can now edit your toolbars and place the search field wherever you want, or simply remove it from there.
To remove it, simply open the Toolbar Editor, drag the Search Field and drop it somewhere onto the page.
@Steami A better option is:Show as a Button
It takes barely any space, but is still available if needed.
Thanks, but I found a solution:
.UrlBar-SearchField, .Searchfield { display: none !important; }
Wait - they removed the "Disable" Search Field option? Whoa, did not even notice that one during Snapshots.
I've always had the Search Field hidden, and apparently now there's no way to actually get it back should I want to
I don't use a CSS, it just isn't there.
OUCH...
This must be a mistake, surely?
@Pathduck said in How do I remove the search bar on the right?:
I've always had the Search Field hidden, and apparently now there's no way to actually get it back should I want to
Enable and restart Vivaldi?
@Pesala Nope, it's just not there. This is Snapshot of course.
I will do a test with disabling it in 5.2 Stable, Then updating to 5.3 and see what happens.
@Pathduck I thought you meant that you were unable to get the search field/button back because it was disable before upgrading.
@Pesala That's exactly what I meant
EDIT: Interestingly, after updating to 5.3 from a clean 5.2 profile, only search field hidden:
Field shows but neither existing option is selected...
I'm gonna go ahead and report a bug about this, it can't be intentional that we no longer can hide the field.
EDIT: VB-89605
For the sake of the test, I decided to put the search bar on the toolbar, and up to this point I didn't have a search bar. Now I can't get rid of it even by resetting the toolbar. Can you tell me how to get rid of it? I have enough of it on the express panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@SteveBaSS You will barely notice it if you select this option:Show as a Button
Or, right-click to remove it from the toolbar.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@Pesala
The thing is that there is no "Remove from panel" button on the search bar
@SteveBaSS Customise the toolbar or change it to a button to remove it.
@pafflick Oh right, that makes sense. Didn't even think of that ...
Still, a very minor bug in my screenshot if user updates with the field set to hidden, none of the buttons are actually selected. Could (in theory) lead to crashes if an option has a null value.
@Pesala How?
@SteveBaSS Just Drag the text field off and drop it on the web page.
Or remove the button directly.
@Pesala
Removed, thank you
How can I hide the search field next to the address bar? I don't see this as selectable setting, althoug I have it done, time ago, in my first computer... Either the settings are changes or my memory has worsened (rather the latter, I'm afraid...).
Thanks in advance.
@nawigator Firstly, you could change it to a button, to conserve space:
Secondly, you could right-click the addressbar then pick Edit, then drag it to a new position in the a/b, or indeed down onto the statusbar.
Thirdly, you could again right-click it in the addressbar then pick Edit, then Remove From Toolbar, leaving: