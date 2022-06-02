Solved Issues with changing the default search engine after update
I just updated my browser.
The current version is:
5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.1706)
I was forced to use the Yahoo search engine.
Why?
And why can't I delete it and can't change it to something else?
I don't like it very much
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
This is a known issue. If you have recently upgraded to 5.3 and have a problem where you cannot change search engines (VB-89670), we are still planning a fix for this in a future update.
To work around it in the meantime, just disable and immediately re-enable any extensions you have installed that can configure/set up a search (e.g. “DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials”, “Startpage — Private Search Engine”, “Kagi Search”, etc.). Now restart the browser. You should then be able to control the default search engine again in Settings.
More info: It is not really the DDG extension's fault to be clear. It is a poor interaction from the extension and some search migration code that gets run on the upgrade from 5.2 to 5.3. The bug is on our side. If you disable the extension and immediately re-enable it the issue goes away.
//MODEDIT: added the entire workaround procedure
~pafflick
@dmocha Try to set search settings back to default or reset all search settings from the bottom button.
@QwertyNerdy2021 I have no problem changing the default search engine from Bing to Ecosia. The default Image search is still Bing.
@AlecLubin Select another search engine, set it as your default, then delete Yandex. You have to have a default search engine, but it does not have to be Yandex. Try Ecosia, the search engine that plants trees.
@AlecLubin just to augment what @Pesala said, you set the default search engine by selecting another one in the list shown in the screenshot, and then tick the checkbox "set as Default search" on the lower right hand side of that list below "Use POST". It is indeed a little hidden.
Pesala Ambassador
@AlecLubin I am using Stable 5.3.2679.38 (64-bit). I tried with the Russian UI Language. Still no issues, but due to my locale I don't have Yandex. Bing was the default, which I changed to Ecosia.
@AlecLubin said in only Yandex?!:
@Pesala I had google by default. But after the upgrade only Yandex is automatically selected. Ok.
I have the same issue. The difference is, I have "Bing" selected as a screen search engine. Forced by Vivaldi "overlords".
mib2berlin Soprano
@AlecLubin @Firlej
Hi, are you already on the latest third update of Vivaldi 5.3?
Because of the new feature "sync search engines" some user have problems with the default search engine.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-three-5-3/
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Here's a short video how it's supposed to work:
https://ttm.sh/bVK.mp4
Note that you cannot delete any search engine if already selected as either Default, Private or Image search. There are three ways to set an engine as default:
- Drop-down
- Double-click
- Check "Set as default..."
If everything fails, the update has somehow messed up search engines. Click on "Reset to Defaults".
Also there is a small bug if "Image" is set, you still get the option to delete it, but clicking Delete in the dialog fails.
@AlecLubin And have you tried Reset to Default like I've suggested already?
None of the three method for changing default search engine works for you?
- Double-click
- Drop-down
- Click "Set default"
?
@Pathduck He can only choose "Yandex", he is not lying, man. Trust me. The same do I. We aren't lying or cheating, truly. We can't change this search engine, because they are only availaible. I have never used "Bing", though.
-
@Firlej And for the xth time, have you tried clicking "Reset to defaults"?
-
@Pathduck Of course not, beacuse I will lose all my search engines and settings, which will make me more trouble and future work, than having this bug.
It is how it's going.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Firlej
Hi, this is the image search engine, if no image URL is set in the search settings you cant change it:
I guess it is a different issue @AlecLubin has.
Cheers, mib
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Firlej OK from your video, the problem is you have Bing selected as Image search. Like I already said above you cannot remove any engine set as either Default, Private or Image.
Another problem is of course you do not have Google as an option under Image Search, and so as a consequence you cannot delete Bing. Something has happened to your Google engine so it is no recognised as an Image search engine. The Image Search URL is missing, maybe you removed it, or it got lost during the update.
So you need to fix this by either:
- Reset to Defaults - BUT select "Keep custom engines" option.
OR
- Adding the following default strings to the Google engine:
URL:
https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload
Image Search POST Parameters:
encoded_image={google:imageThumbnail},image_url={google:imageURL},sbisrc={google:imageSearchSource},original_width={google:imageOriginalWidth},original_height={google:imageOriginalHeight}
I have no idea why this has happened, just suggesting possible solutions for you to try.
- Reset to Defaults - BUT select "Keep custom engines" option.
@mib2berlin said in only Yandex?!:
Hi, this is the image search engine, if no image URL is set in the search settings you cant change it:
I am sure this is not true. I had URL there, but deleted all I can, trying to get any solution for deleting Bing.
-
-
Obtained the 5.3 update today - 5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Noticed search results being returned by Bing (was formerly DuckDuckGo)
Unable to change the Default Search Engine
I am able to change the Private Window Search Engine
Image Search Engine is limited to Bing and Google (able to change this as well)
I have clicked on the buttons to Restored Defaults and Reset Search Settings to Default and am still unable to change the Default Search Engine from Bing.
In the latest Stable version, I have two image search engines, Bing and Google, so I can change the default to Google. If you have only Bing, then obviously it cannot be changed or deleted.
I changed all three defaults. On restart they remained as set.
-
@Pesala I am unable to do this on my system.