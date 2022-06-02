This is a known issue. If you have recently upgraded to 5.3 and have a problem where you cannot change search engines (VB-89670), we are still planning a fix for this in a future update.

To work around it in the meantime, just disable and immediately re-enable any extensions you have installed that can configure/set up a search (e.g. “DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials”, “Startpage — Private Search Engine”, “Kagi Search”, etc.). Now restart the browser. You should then be able to control the default search engine again in Settings.

More info: It is not really the DDG extension's fault to be clear. It is a poor interaction from the extension and some search migration code that gets run on the upgrade from 5.2 to 5.3. The bug is on our side. If you disable the extension and immediately re-enable it the issue goes away.

~pafflick