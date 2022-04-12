Solved Browser crashes on startup
-
aquastevae
I had the exact same problem on latest Win 11.
I went to programs in the control panel, uninstalled Vivaldi, but did NOT click to delete browsing history. I then went to the archived versions of Vivaldi on their site, and downloaded two versions ago, and installed it. Works perfectly well. There is something wrong with the newest version that crashes on load every time.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
OK, so we've managed to get another update for Stable out. This one reverts some of the recent changes that caused the browser to crash so frequently. Please try this one, and let us know how it goes for you. Thank you for being patient with us!
-
I'm facing the same problem after update Vivaldi automatically. I can't start the browser normally, but it works if I open Vivaldi with a "New Private Window".
I'm using Windows 11 with Vivaldi version 5.2.2623.33 (Stable channel) (64 bits)..
I will report a bug with the dump file.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@anecaslu You have a issue with your Last Session or a extension.
- Broken Session
Delete folder Default\Sessions and start. Can help.
- Extension
Start Vivaldi from command line with
vivaldi --disable-extensions
- Broken Session
-
Have same issues as a topic starter
went back to version 5.0 and disable automatic updates - that helped
Win11
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@saitax Older versions have security issues. Your own risk.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Have the same problem. After updating to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.33.x64 it crashes immediately after launch.
Fixed by uninstalling and downgrading to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64.
-
Same issue when upgrading to 5.2.2623.33, resolved by cleaning out the
Sessionsand
Sessions Storagefolder and loosing all tabs - but at least it's starting again.
-
Regarding the "fix," is it a one-time thing or is your session file going to break every day?
If it's the former, it's some kind of upgrade bug, apparently corrupting the session file. If it's the latter, it's a more fundamental problem and would really preclude reasonable use of Vivaldi until fixed in the browser.
-
After reading this topic and realised that there is an update 5.2.2623.33 so i install it. I don't have any issue or crash
so i feedback here for vivaldi users as reference that there is no problem with the browser. I'm on 64bit 20H2 1942.985 and i never update my OS since fresh install.
-
Same problem occured after updating to 5.2.2623.33.
I also got
[19920:16808:0413/114532.150:ERROR:system_web_app_manager.cc(320)] Exceeded SWA install retry attempts. Skipping installation, will retry on next OS update or when locale changes.
I'm trying what @pafflick said.
-
@mheckmann Worked for me too.
But I want know what caused this problem, and what is the best way to fix this problem, hopefully without losing tabs.
@pafflick Do you have any idea?
If you need I can provide a crash dump.
-
CaliforniaRain
@jo7ueb I hope so. Because I lost all of my sync data and tabs on vivaldi because of the update.
-
geralt1842
@mikewin me too, vivaldi crashes immediately after updating to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.33.x64. Downgrading to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64 is one of the way to preserve all the tabs I opened ...
-
5.2.2623.33 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 76634601820bd58c97c4246fb1dbf2ba8a8a0678
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.1620)
Immediately post update: full screen width of retained open tabs with stacks: open existing tab, delete tab, change to another existing tab (before and/or after the previous tab renders on screen) Vivaldi crashes.
Downgraded to fix
-
After the last update .33 version Vivaldi 64-bit on Windows 10 is crashing on a specific tab/or the whole browser. Version .24 is fine, though.
Unpleasantly surprised by the "flaggings for spam" in this forum!
-
mib2berlin
@sashsz
Hi, welcome to the forum.
The spam filter is less restrictive if you get more reputation points.
The forum was spammed every day so they make it more sharp.
Cheers, mib
-
@sashsz said in Vivaldi frequently freezes/crashes:
"flaggings for spam"
Nothing personal. It's just machine logic with some settings to make it hard for spammers to get a toehold. As @mib2berlin says, the longer you are around and the more reputation (upvotes on your comments) you get, the more privileges and more free rein you have. After awhile, there are essentially no restrictions on your comments so long as you play nice with others and don't engage in advertising or self-promotion.
-
newforumuser
I overcame crash on start.
Just right-clicked on Vivaldi icon, and selected "New Tab". (Thanks to guy who wrote that Private window works). Vivaldi opened with all tabs plus new tab, with focus on new tab. The problematic tab was inactive, and I think it solved the issue. Just closed it with mouse middle-click.
My "history" of crashes - I had 2 windows: one with ~10 tabs, and another with two Youtube tabs, no playing.
I was browsing some group in livejournal.com in the first window, that page had a lot of links to videos, incl. Telegram videos. At some moment browser crashed. After that it could not start, just displayed two gray frames on desktop and going off.
Hope this helps.
-
johnzheng1113
When you click on the browser, it suddenly disappears, and the window disappears, so there is no way to use it.