Full screen mode
-
Full-screen mode doesn't work . The tab and title bars remain fixed when I scroll ( They used to disappear when scrolling ). As a article reader its a big problem for me. So Please fix this. Cause while having group tabs(tab bar) screen size become very small so reading become uncomfortable.
-
@fahim0 支持，
-
@fahim0 Indeed, there is this situation, the mobile phone with the front camera is even more unable to browse full screen, and the mobile phone status bar will leave a wide black edge, which will affect the experience
-
Aaron Translator
@axygzr991 I have solved this problem, just wait...
-
Aaron Translator
My phone: Samsung S22 Ultra
Android settings:
Vivaldi settings:
success:
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests on
-
Is there even a full screen mode in Vivaldi mobile?
Mode that hides address bar, tab bar and status bar?
-
KumarArnim1
@Gregor said in Full screen mode:
Is there even a full screen mode in Vivaldi mobile?
Mode that hides address bar, tab bar and status bar?
For me Tab Bar and Address Bar exit out of the screen while scrolling, didn't have to tune any particular setting to achieve such results, it was present by default. But same can't be said for status bar, it remains there adamant not really shy enough to hide itself
-
@KumarArnim1 @Gregor
Hi, for me even the status bar exit out, only the Android buttons and status bar left.
Clean profile, all default.
@Aaron
I don´t have these settings on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
Maybe to old or this is a Samsung feature.
Cheers, mib
-
Aaron Translator
@mib2berlin said in Full screen mode:
this is a Samsung feature.
Maybe so. I think these settings should be configured by manufacturers according to the hardware specifications of their respective products
-
KumarArnim1
@mib2berlin said in Full screen mode:
Hi, for me even the status bar exit out, only the Android buttons and status bar left.
Clean profile, all default.
This differs from one device to another. Afterall most of the phones out there run on a single os i.e Android. Companies ought to make different UI to stack up on original os to keep the business going (definitely nerve wracking sometimes)
Maybe to old or this is a Samsung feature
@Aaron @mib2berlin
Yep this is actually a Samsung specific device feature. I own Samsung Galaxy A72 and at the same time Oppo Reno 3 Pro while my brother owns a Samsung Galaxy F62. I did see this feature available in Samsung devices but couldn't find it anywhere in my Oppo device.
-
Isn't "Always show controls" function for auto hiding address bar? What is this for?
-
@Gregor
Yes, with enabled it does not hide the address and the status bar.
There is a second setting about the status bar with 3 set ups.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin so what it does when it's disabled? I don't see the difference.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Gregor
If enabled the bars does not wipe away if you scroll.
Enabled:
Disabled:
Cheers, mib
-
It doesn't work for me then on Xiaomi Redmi 4X. Isn't this some function of your phone or there's something wrong with mine?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Gregor
I guess your one is a bit to old to support it, wich Android version are you running?
I will start my old Umidigi One with Android 8.1 for a test and report here.
Cheers, mib
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Android 12
-
@mib2berlin It's 7.1.2, but as I see there are other people having problem with this function
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60289/address-bar-doesn-t-hide
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/67828/no-show-tab-bar-button/8?_=1655236880975
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75425/always-show-controls-option-is-stuck
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65582/full-screen-doesn-t-work
I don't think they all have so old phones.
-
@Gregor
It does not work with my Android 8.1 cell phone but I am sure it was working with an older Vivaldi version.
Nobody in these thread report the Android version, except a Samsung tablet user and a Samsung Note 20 Ultra user.
I guess they never report it to the bug tracker.
As Vivaldi support Android 5 I would call it a bug.
If you need this report it to the bug tracker from you cell phone, the developer get information of your device automatically.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Cheers, mib
-
Aaron Translator
-
KumarArnim1
@mib2berlin @Gregor Did boot up my old Samsung S7 currently running on Android Oreo. Was able to reproduce the issue. Switching off Always Show Controls is useless when it comes down to hiding Address Bar and Tab Bar in my old galaxy.
Confirm again: you mean that "auto hiding address bar" don't work on your phone?
@Aaron Yep that's the thing. Add that doesn't work in devices running old Android
It does not work with my Android 8.1 cell phone but I am sure it was working with an older Vivaldi version.
Not so sure about this but I'll rather recommend using a later version and miss out on a few unsupported features rather browsing through a old version
I guess they never report it to the bug tracker.
As Vivaldi support Android 5 I would call it a bug.
I guess not since I highly doubt someone out there is still using a phone running on Android Nougat or Oreo (well majority doesn't and those who do aren't that much of a tech geek so they'll either not really notice the bug or just ignore it)