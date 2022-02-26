Hi,

I use Vivaldi at work and I noticed recently that Vivaldi is blocked on several professional websites I use.

But oddly enough, it happens when I click the Content Blocker icon (on the left of the address field) in order to... unblock everything on the website, because my default settings are "Block trackers and ads". Since I don't want to block anything on these professional websites I use at work, I unblock them and when I do that... Vivaldi is blocked by them !

The message I get is :

You have been blocked.

Why this blocking? Something about the behaviour of the browser has caught our attention.

There are various possible explanations for this:

you are browsing and clicking at a speed much faster than expected of a human being

something is preventing Javascript from working on your computer

there is a robot on the same network (IP <my ip>) as you

Having problems accessing the site? Contact support

ID: 19ed15d5-042a-aa97-323b-727a99b58c40

Websites where it happened :

https://www.cedeo.fr

https://www.pointp.fr

I use always the latest Vivaldi snapshot (Windows 64-bit version, currently 5.2.2581.4). I don't use any extension. I don't have any antivirus software (apart from the one integrated in Windows 10).