Solved "You have been blocked."
-
Hi,
I use Vivaldi at work and I noticed recently that Vivaldi is blocked on several professional websites I use.
But oddly enough, it happens when I click the Content Blocker icon (on the left of the address field) in order to... unblock everything on the website, because my default settings are "Block trackers and ads". Since I don't want to block anything on these professional websites I use at work, I unblock them and when I do that... Vivaldi is blocked by them !
The message I get is :
You have been blocked.
Why this blocking? Something about the behaviour of the browser has caught our attention.
There are various possible explanations for this:
you are browsing and clicking at a speed much faster than expected of a human being
something is preventing Javascript from working on your computer
there is a robot on the same network (IP <my ip>) as you
Having problems accessing the site? Contact support
ID: 19ed15d5-042a-aa97-323b-727a99b58c40
Websites where it happened :
https://www.cedeo.fr
https://www.pointp.fr
I use always the latest Vivaldi snapshot (Windows 64-bit version, currently 5.2.2581.4). I don't use any extension. I don't have any antivirus software (apart from the one integrated in Windows 10).
-
@pathduck said in "You have been blocked.":
@elgar82 Hi - I was getting worried my detective work was all wasted
After correcting the language setting, did you try again after a browser restart?
You know what? I just tested cedeo and pointp and it works now
I was able to log in, and I browsed the two websites for a while, no more blocking.
Either it was the language thing (I can't reproduce it, since it always remains one language now), or the websites had an issue on their side and they corrected it. By the way, I wonder if it wasn't a cloudfront issue, since I remember seeing cloudfront in the console logs.
Anyway, thank you for your useful help! Very much appreciated.
-
I can enter the linked sites just fine.
Sorry my french is a bit rusty but i can view them certainly.
-
@priest72 As I said, I can see them fine until I click the Vivaldi Content Blocker icon (on the left of the address field) in order to change my privacy settings (in that case, I change from "Block Trackers and Ads" to "No Blocking"). When I do that, the website blocks Vivaldi, and no matter what I do after, I can't access it anymore.
That's why I created this thread : it's very strange and ironic that unblocking trackers/ads on these websites results in Vivaldi being blocked !
-
Okay i repeated your procedure but with ublock origin and disabled it totally on those sites and i get a cookie warning and another window appears afterwards but i clciked it away and could still view the site with no warnings to which you are getting.
-
@priest72 Ok, if I understand you correctly, you use a third party software to block/unblock content, and it works fine with these websites, so it seems the issue is with the Content Blocker built into Vivaldi.
-
@elgar82 The sites work just fine, tested in a clean profile of Vivaldi 5.1 Stable on Win10 x64 with Vivaldi tracker blocker enabled. Then disabled blocker, got as expected notices for cookies and other annoying ads but seemed to work. Don't have account on the sites so cannot test further.
Video: https://ttm.sh/i1J.mp4
Test if being logged in makes a difference.
Please try the troubleshooting steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@pathduck Thank you for your thorough test, and your video. Much appreciated.
Well, I thought I just solved the issue by clearing my Vivaldi history. I cleared everything except passwords. I then closed Vivaldi, restarted it, and this time I was able to browse these websites. Blocking level was still "No blocking", since it doesn't reset when you clear history (fortunately).
But as I wrote, I thought I solved the issue. Because I just tested again (meanwhile I had closed the tabs) and again I'm blocked. White page, with the message shown in my original post.
At this point I'm totally confused, I don't understand and I don't know what to do. My ip is not blocked, since I can browse these websites fine with Edge.
-
@elgar82 No i don't believe there is an issue with the built in blocker because you disabled it and still get the error.
I should point out i use linux and not sure if that is relevant..i am sorry i am totally unfamiliar with the contemporary windows os.
Can't be a user agent issue and vivaldi identifies as chrome and im quite sure this is not the issue here.
Are you using a cookie control extension by any chance.?.
I am trying to assist you and just clutching at straws.
Sure somebody will chime in with more helpful suggestions and i must apologise if my help was futile.
-
@elgar82 Clearing cache (all) and cookies (for affected sites) often helps. Add exclusions for the sites in vivaldi blocker to be sure they are never included.
-
@priest72 I appreciate your help, thank you.
No, I don't use any extension.
I use a brand new installation of the latest Vivaldi snapshot (Windows 64-bit version, 5.2.2581.4).
-
@elgar82 At this point, if you've gone through all the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile (very important step), then I would say it's time to contact the site support. You are a paying regular customer after all.
If they say "we only support Chrome and Edge" you are free to tell them to get stuffed
My guess is also that if you continued to use the site in Edge, it would also trigger this error at some point. You just see it in Vivaldi because you use the site with Vivaldi most of the time, and then jump quickly into Edge and everything works just then.
A screenshot of the error page might also help show what kind of block it is. Some sites might use very paranoid settings, maybe it's correct what it says, that some IP from your ISP's range is blacklisted for instance. I'm assuming you're in France? You are not using a VPN?
If you can, a screen recording will be helpful. You can use ShareX for instance, it's very easy to use. https://getsharex.com
Browse the site and open Devtools (F12), go to the Network tab, then recreate the issue, and make a screenshot of the page showing the bottom of the log, like this:
-
@pathduck I'm in France, yes. I have been using these websites almost daily, for years. I have been using Vivaldi for years too, and for browsing these websites too.
Yesterday, I reinstalled Vivaldi from scratch, because of an issue with the Mail built-in feature. I first uninstalled Vivaldi, then deleted every leftover. No more Vivaldi folder in appdata. Then I reinstalled Vivaldi, latest snapshot.
I didn't import anything, and I never used the sync feature. So today I slowly bookmarked the websites I use. When I went to PointP, it was fine, until I clicked the Content Blocker icon to unblock trackers and ads, ironically. Same issue with Cedeo.
So, brand new installation (meaning a new profile too) of Vivaldi. The old installation was working fine with these websites, unlike the new one, that's why I'm confused.
I won't be able to do the screenshot right now, because I'm at work and I have an appointment with a customer in a few minutes, but I will do it later. Thanks for your help anyway.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I just tested these websites as well, with the Tracker and Ad Blocker turned off, and experienced no difficulties. Once I turned the blocker on, I had to resolve the Google Captcha on both of them. After a while, I started getting 503 error on Point.P, that magically disappeared once I deleted the cookies for that website. It kept coming back when I turned the Ad Blocker on, but disappeared with the deletion of cookies. Cedeo seemed to work fine the whole time, with or without the Ad Blocker.
-
Thank you guys for your tests and help. Unfortunately, I still have this issue with Vivaldi.
As requested, here's a video :
https://youtu.be/d0JDm45Y2WU
Another video captured just after with Edge :
https://youtu.be/bfnyIQxA4kc
As you can see, I don't have any issue with Edge, so it's not my ip which is blocked.
Very odd and confusing.
-
@elgar82 OK, thanks for the video. You know the old saying "A video says more than a thousand words"
You know you never said anything about the error happening after clicking the Login. Might have saved some time. Unfortunately (or fortunately for me?) I still get no error testing in a clean profile of 5.2 Snapshot. For me the Login appears with no error.
Video from my side: https://ttm.sh/iU8.mp4
Note the lack of 403 Forbidden messages. All requests complete with 20* status, which is OK. I also get the error in console about the Service Worked, so that can be ignored.
Some points from your video:
- HTTP 403 Forbidden when trying to access the URL: https://www.cedeo.fr/manifest.json
This does not happen for me. it gives HTTP 200 (OK). What happens if you click the link to the manifest file directly?
- HTTP 403 also for POST requests to either:
https://www.cedeo.fr/sg_instance/ajax/products_related?_wrapper_format=drupal_ajax
or
https://www.cedeo.fr/sg_instance/ajax/page_resources?_wrapper_format=drupal_ajax
I cannot tell from the video which one is failing.
- HTTP 403 also for POST when clicking the Login button:
https://www.cedeo.fr/sg_account/ajax/login_form_popup?_wrapper_format=drupal_ajax
- HTTP 403 also for GET of https://www.cedeo.fr/plomberie
- The first 403 Forbidden errors are most likely the reason for the failing request to
/plomberie
But WHY you get the 403 Forbidden errors I have no idea. I get no 403 Forbidden errors when testing. So something is very strange here.
Have you contacted the site support yet?
Try also generating a HAR file for troubleshooting:
https://support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4408828867098-Generating-a-HAR-file-for-troubleshooting
Make sure to check "Preserve log" and to have the Network log open from the start of the capture. So open the site, open Devtools, go to Network tab, click Preserve Log, then press Ctrl+F5 to reload site, and recreate the error as in the video. Save HAR file, and upload somewhere for sharing, for instance:
https://tmp.ninja
- HTTP 403 Forbidden when trying to access the URL: https://www.cedeo.fr/manifest.json
-
Also of interest, but maybe not relevant to your error:
After going to "Plomberie" - In console I get a message about a HUGE file.
{ "category": "Ecommerce", "action": "Impression listes produits", "products_added": [ null, null, null, null, null, null, null, ...
Which is correctly, a 98MB (!!!) file of mostly the text
null.
Something is very very broken about that site...
Maybe something you should mention to support if you contact them.
-
OK another thing I notice in your video, after watching it again with eagle eyes
Your Accept Languages setting is EMPTY. This should not be possible - the one default language should not be possible to delete. So how this has happened I do not know.
However, testing:
$ curl -I -H "accept-language:" -A "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/98.0.4758.88 Safari/537.36" https://www.cedeo.fr/manifest.json HTTP/2 403 $ curl -I -H "accept-language: en-US" -A "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/98.0.4758.88 Safari/537.36" https://www.cedeo.fr/manifest.json HTTP/2 200 $ curl -I -H "accept-language: fr" -A "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/98.0.4758.88 Safari/537.36" https://www.cedeo.fr/manifest.json HTTP/2 200 $ curl -I -A "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/98.0.4758.88 Safari/537.36" https://www.cedeo.fr/manifest.json HTTP/2 403
So that's promising. Apparently the site refuses to serve requests if
accept-languageheader is blank or not sent
This is definitely a site error - however why is your language settings blank in Vivaldi?
Try adding a language:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/change-language/
Since your UI language is
en-USyou should at least add it. And probably also
fr.
Try first just clicking "Reset to default".
From what I can tell, the browser will always add the UI language first, and it should not be possible to delete...
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@elgar82 I'm getting the same results in both browsers. The same error appears when trying to log in, and afterwards, I'm getting a very similar "blocking" screen (in my language, BTW), although it says that they want to verify I'm not a robot, and I need to resolve the captcha before proceeding. Interestingly during one test, I got blocked in Edge but not in Vivaldi.
I'm guessing that the core of the issue is poor web development on the website's part.
Tested in Vivaldi 5.2.2581.4 and MS Edge 98.0.1108.62 (both 64-bit on Windows 10 ver. 21H2)
-
Thank you both for your extensive tests, and your time. Sorry for the very late reply, I was away from office for two days.
Well, since pafflick gets blocked too with Vivaldi and Edge, it's safe to assume that it's indeed a website issue. I will contact the support.
Thank you pathduck for your remark about my language settings being empty. That's very strange, since it was a fresh installation of latest Vivaldi snapshot. I remember I changed the UI language from French to English, and I deactivated the automatic translation feature, but how the Accept languages box resulted in being empty is a mystery. Anyway, I corrected it. Thanks again.
-
@elgar82 Hi - I was getting worried my detective work was all wasted
After correcting the language setting, did you try again after a browser restart?