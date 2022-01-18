Solved KeePass doesn't work with Vivaldi-browser?!
Hi,
I am a 'newbie' on this forum, but I have a real live issue (I think).
KeePass is my password management app and I just discovered the following:
- I can't start-up the browser by clicking on the URL in KeePass;
- after I start-up the login page manually, KeePass can't automatically fill in the 'username' and 'password'.
Am I doing something wrong or is there a setting I have missed?
Or is this a real issue within VIVALDI-browser?
Thank you in advance for your time and effort to give me a reply.
KeePassHttp-Connector is an Extension for Vivaldi which you can get in the Chrome Web Store, you have to install it.
KeePassHttp is a Plugin for KeePass which you can get from the KeePass Website in the Plugins section. You have to download it, close KeePass, copy the plugin into the KeePass plugin directory and the start KeePass.
After KeePass is started with the Plugin (you can see it under Tools, Plugins) you have to start Vivaldi and click on the KeePassHttp-Connector button, a windows will open and ask you for a name for this connection, you can choose whatever you want, hit enter and everything should be working.
@olyphant22 I use KeePassXC on Windows with the corresponding browser extension without any problem, just needed to check Vivaldi in the KeePassXC settings. When KeePassXC is running on the desktop, the browser extension can connect to the unlocked database. On Linux (2 different computers and two different linuxes) I have not been able to get the database to connect
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@olyphant22 I checked my Keepass 2.50 on Win 11 and click on a URL of a login entry starts Vivaldi correctly.
And i can autotype with Ctrl+Alt+A after i selected the username field.
I do not use any extension for Keepass as is not safe enough for me.
@DoctorG
Thanks for your swift reply.
I downloaded and installed KeePass v2.50 (I was using v2.48).
Unfortunally it still doesn't work!
I am NOT using Windows 11 (see my signature). Is it perhaps a Windows 10 Pro issue?
On the following site this is published:
Hi,
you need something in Vivaldi that connects to KeePass. I use the KeePassHttp-Connector in Vivaldi which also requires the KeePassHttp Plugin in KeePass. Then you connect the two and everything works...
LordRayden
P.S. This configuration allows for a two-way connection, meaning when I go to a new Site and login I just klick a button a there is a new entry in KeePass. Off course you should set some automatic timer in KeePass to save the database from time to time…
I am at a loss here.... what is a "KeePassHttp-Connector in Vivaldi" and a "KeePassHttp Plugin in KeePass"??
Where do I find it and/or what do I have to do?
derDay Supporters
@olyphant22 said:
I am at a loss here.... what is a "KeePassHttp-Connector in Vivaldi" and a "KeePassHttp Plugin in KeePass"??
Where do I find it and/or what do I have to do?
probably he means this plugin but as far as I remember, this method to fill your credentials is outdated and insecure.
As @DoctorG I would also recommend you to try auto-type. And this small extension which adds better url detection (this combination works like a charme since years for me)
the only downside is, that you have to add new credentials (to the database) manually
LordRayden
Outdated maybe, but it is still a two-way connection, I don't know of a second Extension or Plugin for Vivaldi that can do that.
Insecure? The Database and the browser are on my machine, so what is insecure?
And the most important thing, it works like a charm. It fills the Username and password filed automatically on every site that I have in he database and I can save new Sites to the database from Vivaldi.
BTW: I don't have to go to KeePass to open a Website. I just open it from my Speed Dial and the connector fills in the credential’s automatically, KeePass just need to run in the Systray, I never need to open it.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Auto-type in KeePass 2.50 works OK here, without any added (potentially insecure) browser extensions, but you do need a plugin for KeePass.
But it's always been troublesome to get working properly. Some interesting reading I found here:
https://aavtech.site/2019/04/keepass-auto-type-guide/
For one thing, you need to make sure that the Global Autotype hotkey in KeePass does not conflict with any Vivaldi hotkeys. The default for Autotype is
Ctrl+Alt+Awhich for me conflicts with "Show Address Bar". Changing to
Ctrl+Alt+Shift+Afixed that.
Second, KeePass does not have access for reading the browser URL field, so it cannot determine what entry to auto-type unless you match on Window name, which is tricky unless you manually edit each entry title to match properly.
To solve the second problem, you can install the KeePass plugin WebAutoType to make KeePass be able to read the browser URL and match on the password entry URL field.
https://keepass.info/plugins.html#webautotype
(I don't know why this functionality is not built-in to KeePass tbh... seems a no-brainer to add this code)
Also a good idea IMO to change default key sequence to:
{USERNAME}{TAB}{PASSWORD}
To avoid accidentally sending your user+pass somewhere you don't want, and also if you need to check "Remember me on this site" for instance.
Damn, I always keep mistyping as "KeepAss"
To all
Okay.... a bit of 'history'.
I recently read that the Vivaldi-browser is more secure than any other browser. So I am in the process of discovery...
Now, I must say in light of Keepass I have to undertake a lot to make it work, as MS Edge and Chrome just work automatically fine with KeePass!
So, I will think about and probably research it, but I am really disappointed that Vivaldi doesn't 'connect' automaticallywith Keepass...
Maybe I am spoiled (or lazy)...? I'll see...
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@olyphant22 Many other, myself included, have confirmed that KeePass works fine with Vivaldi (with a bit of work). There's also nothing "magical" in Edge/Chrome that makes them work automatically with KeePass.
For your first issue (Vivaldi not opening when clicking URL), this depends on what is set as default browser on your system. Make sure Vivaldi is set for "Web Browser" under Win10 Settings > Apps > Default Apps.
If you have installed Vivaldi as Standalone instead of the usual "All/Per User", you need to check "Make Vivaldi available as a default app" during installation - try installing again if you didn't do that when installing.
-
@olyphant22 said in KeePass doesn't work with Vivaldi-browser?!:
I recently read that the Vivaldi-browser is more secure than any other browser.
Where did you read that?
Nightmaresama
I wanted to add something
On linux mint xfce I had to enable google chrome instead of vivaldi in the browser integration to get keepass 2.6.6 appimage to work with vivaldi
@lordrayden
Thanks a lot!
I downloaded "KeePassHttp.plgx" and "WebAutoType.plgx" and installed them in the [Plugins]-dir of KeePass.
Then I started KeePass and clicked on the URL of my router and... it works!
Also the auto-fill works fine, only with a few seconds delay, but still...
-
@pathduck
Hi, as I already made it clear to @LordRayden After installing the 2 plugins it now works fine, although it takes a 2-3 seconds for the auto-fill to kick-in.
Vivaldi is my default browser and I am pretty sure that I installed it as "All/Per User".
I am not sure about checking "Make Vivaldi available as a default app", but as I said it's working as expected now.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@olyphant22 Good
You don't need KeePassHTTP unless you're connecting to KeePass using a browser extension.
"For example, KeePassHelper, Dash and NotesIPass are using KeePassHttp"
The one you need for autotype to a browser is WebAutoType, it does not need a browser extension to use it.
-
@eggcorn said in KeePass doesn't work with Vivaldi-browser?!:
Where did you read that?
Hi, I have no idea. I have been reading a lot and visited a lot of sites these past few days, so forgive me if I am at a loss.
BTW, maybe I am so wrong, but the 'tone' of your question 'sounds' a bit irritated....!??
Why? Is it NOT true about Vivaldi?
-
@pathduck
Okay, thanks you so much, that's good to know!
-
@olyphant22 Irritated? No. But I think you got some bad information:
My understanding is that, extensions aside, the security (or insecurity) of a web browser mostly comes from the layout engine. Vivaldi uses the same layout engine as Chrome, and most other browsers. Actually, Vivaldi is (by necessity) slower to apply security updates to the engine than Chrome is. So in that respect, Vivaldi is less secure than Chrome
But Vivaldi is more secure than other browsers (including Chrome) in one respect: By having more features and customizability than the other, there's less need for extensions. And extensions are a security risk! The more extensions you have intended, the more the risk.
That last point is a big plus in Vivaldi's favor, when it comes to security! But to simply say that Vivaldi is the most secure browser, that's misleading.