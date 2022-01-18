Auto-type in KeePass 2.50 works OK here, without any added (potentially insecure) browser extensions, but you do need a plugin for KeePass.

But it's always been troublesome to get working properly. Some interesting reading I found here:

https://aavtech.site/2019/04/keepass-auto-type-guide/

For one thing, you need to make sure that the Global Autotype hotkey in KeePass does not conflict with any Vivaldi hotkeys. The default for Autotype is Ctrl+Alt+A which for me conflicts with "Show Address Bar". Changing to Ctrl+Alt+Shift+A fixed that.

Second, KeePass does not have access for reading the browser URL field, so it cannot determine what entry to auto-type unless you match on Window name, which is tricky unless you manually edit each entry title to match properly.

To solve the second problem, you can install the KeePass plugin WebAutoType to make KeePass be able to read the browser URL and match on the password entry URL field.

https://keepass.info/plugins.html#webautotype

(I don't know why this functionality is not built-in to KeePass tbh... seems a no-brainer to add this code)

Also a good idea IMO to change default key sequence to:

{USERNAME}{TAB}{PASSWORD}

To avoid accidentally sending your user+pass somewhere you don't want, and also if you need to check "Remember me on this site" for instance.