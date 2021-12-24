Streaming videos in Polestar
Thank you for making this awesome browser available in the Polestar. But why haven't you made it possible to stream videos from netflix, cmore and so on??
@kmasvensson Maybe this?
Safety first: To ensure safety, the browser can only be used when parked. Streaming content will continue audio-only if driving commences. Some functional restrictions may apply, for example, files cannot be downloaded.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/a-browser-first-vivaldi-now-in-polestar-2/
@pathduck thank you, but they write that ot supports the most common streaming platforms but its not true. Dosen't work in parked mode, charging or driving..
I'm just a little disappointed
jon Vivaldi Team
@kmasvensson , Netflix is currently a problem as they block browser streaming on mobile. We hope there will be a solution to that in the future. In most other cases I know of, selecting desktop mode for the site in question will make it work.
@jon i got Disney+ and Viaplay working by using desktop mode, but cmore and HBOmax still won't work
Mendelgraham Banned
frankstorto
Have we got anywhere with this one? Using the Vivaldi browser on my Android tablet or Windows laptop, I can log in to Netflix (Canada), Roger Ignite TV (Canada) and CBC Gem (Canada). I can stream any show I choose. However, when I use Vivaldi browser in my 2023 Polestar 2, I can see the main screens and browse shows, even see previews. But when I try to stream the show, I always get some sort of error code. Is the Polestar, the Vivaldi browser or the website that can't display. Who do I chase to resolve this?