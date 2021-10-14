@npro

Sorry, let me specify it a little more.

By lot I mean that the tab bar's height is more than the window height and a scroll bar appears in the tab bar.

So it varies depending on your resolution.

Let say I have a youtube video in last tab (the one on the bottom) which I'm watching fullscreen.

After exiting fullscreen the tab bar is scrolled all the way up so I see the first tab in tab bar.

I have to scroll all the way down to see my last tab.

This was a known issue before and it seemed to have been resolved. But after last update it is back.