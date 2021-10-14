Tab bar after returning from fullscreen scrolled to beginning
As the title says.
When you watch video in fullscreen and you have a lot of tabs open, the tab bar gets reset and is at the beginning.
This was fixed in the version before, but is now back after last update.
Atleast on my layout setup, I have tabs vertically on the left side.
Vivaldi 4.2.2406.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bitová verzia)
Manjaro Pahvo 21.1.2 KDE Plasma, fully updated.
@tw9 said in Tab bar after returning from fullscreen scrolled to beginning:
the tab bar gets reset and is at the beginning
not sure what that means, also how many tabs are "a lot", I tried with 30 and nothing was reset
Sorry, let me specify it a little more.
By lot I mean that the tab bar's height is more than the window height and a scroll bar appears in the tab bar.
So it varies depending on your resolution.
Let say I have a youtube video in last tab (the one on the bottom) which I'm watching fullscreen.
After exiting fullscreen the tab bar is scrolled all the way up so I see the first tab in tab bar.
I have to scroll all the way down to see my last tab.
This was a known issue before and it seemed to have been resolved. But after last update it is back.
Here to report this too, it's a regression. It was fixed already in 4.0 or 4.1, and came back now with 4.2.
This is the changelog entry (4.0 -> 4.1):
[Tabs] Vertical tabs scroll up when I switch to fullscreen and back to normal (VB-33963)
Confirming, happens to my vertical tab bar on the right side as well.
Vivaldi 4.3.2439.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 1909 (Build 18363.1440)
Also not fixed with 4.3.2439.44 for me on Linux.
P pafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux on
regression of VB-33963 still not fixed in Vivaldi 5
DoctorG Ambassador
@j12i said in Tab bar after returning from fullscreen scrolled to beginning:
regression of VB-33963
had you reported new regression to bug tracker?
I reported it here, as did the other paticipants of the thread. I didn't know Vivaldi's bugtracker was public, even with write access.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@j12i That is the usual way to report bugs:
- Read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully
- Discuss in forum if your issue is a bug
- Report bug to Vivaldi tracker.
Seems this was solved in the last update, even though the changelog doesn't mention 33963.
Thanks!
This bug returned (regressed?).
I reported it under VB-107560.
mib2berlin
@j12i
Hi, I cant reproduce it on Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44, Windows 11.
Running YT video in windowed mode, use icon or F11 to open it in fullscreen and back let the scroll bar position as is. 90 tabs in left tab bar.
I use workspaces, the start page is always 1 to 10 tabs or something.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'm on Linux and I don't use workspaces.
mib2berlin
@j12i
Ah sorry, will test later on Linux.
-
Thank you. It happens every time for me, and it's so annoying.
Some more info: I'm running Vivaldi on Plasma on Wayland.
Kernel: 5.15.161
Wayland: 1.22.0
XWayland, if that's relevant: 21.1.4
Qt: 5.15.3
KDE Frameworks: 5.90.0
KDE/Plasma: 5.23.5
-
mib2berlin
@j12i
OK, I cant reproduce it on Linux either on my laptop, specs in my signature.
We have to wait if other users can, then you can make a bug report.
By the way, Wayland is not officially supported from Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
I just reproduced it on a fresh profile, all settings stock except tab bar to the left.