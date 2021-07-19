So this used to be a feature on the android version, and it still works on desktop.

Basically, when you type something in a field it would show recently used things underneath that field. Lets say I put in 'potatoes' before, when I enter 'po' it would show me 'potatoes' underneath the entry field.

I'm not entirely sure what this features name is, but it's rather frustrating to see that it no longer works on Android, neither on stable or snapshot.

Anyone have similar issues or a way to fix this?