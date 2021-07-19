Autocomplete/Autofill not working on android
-
So this used to be a feature on the android version, and it still works on desktop.
Basically, when you type something in a field it would show recently used things underneath that field. Lets say I put in 'potatoes' before, when I enter 'po' it would show me 'potatoes' underneath the entry field.
I'm not entirely sure what this features name is, but it's rather frustrating to see that it no longer works on Android, neither on stable or snapshot.
Anyone have similar issues or a way to fix this?
-
brianhauge
Same goes with saved addresses and payment methods / cards.
-
pauloaguia Translator
Did you check Settings -> Privacy and security -> Clean navigation data -> Advanced -> Form data to see if it's being sync'd and how far back it's doing it?
(Just happened to stumble on this setting today and remember this post - not sure exactly what this does)
-
@pauloaguia there's no such menu on mobile
Unless you mean "clear" which, as the name implies, clears the form data, which is the opposite of what's trying to be achieved...
Additionally, my install of snapshot is a clean install without any data, and it has the exact same issue, so clearing form data doesn't fix anything.
-
Hello there,
Settings > Addresses and More
do you have Save & Fill Addresses On?
-
Yep, although in my experience, turning it off has no noticable effect.
-
Honestly, I don't know the fix. Let me see if one of us knows the fix.
-
Hi, no one I asked. @LonM got the opposite of yours.
-
-
IevgenSobko
I switched back to Vivaldi Android few months ago and noticed this issue.
At the moment it is the most irritating issue because I have web torrent client that I use often and it has autocomplete functionality for location field.
By any chance have somebody opened bug for this?
-
@thgcboss said in Autocomplete/Autofill not working on android:
.... No one you asked knows the solution?
that's it.
-
Welcome to the forums.
@ievgensobko said in Autocomplete/Autofill not working on android:
By any chance have somebody opened bug for this?
Certainly yes
-
IevgenSobko
@lamarca said in Autocomplete/Autofill not working on android:
Certainly yes
Could we have link to the issue if it is in open repository?
I would like to subscribe to be notified when I can start using Vivaldi on Android again(third time by the way :))
-
There's a fix in RC1
Vab-4147 autofill not working.
Stable release is just around the corner
-
@jon3 said in Autocomplete/Autofill not working on android:
There's a fix in RC1
Vab-4147 autofill not working.
Stable release is just around the corner
Just tested RC1, can confirm the issue has been fixed
-
IevgenSobko
Unfortunately RC1 doesn't work for my case.
It is VueJS application that supposed to have autocompletion for some fields.
It works in desktop Vivaldi but not in Android version.
-
Hello there, have you tried the Stable?
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-on-android-stay-in-the-browser-new-tab-options/
-
IevgenSobko
Yes, I am on Vivaldi 4.1.2366.19.
-
peter.barnafi
With 4.3.2439.72 I still have this problem. The autofill suggestions are synced.
-
DeltaSingh
Autofill isn't working with Vivaldi only, I'm using bitwarden.