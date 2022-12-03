Since the website of DeepL Translator does not provide a mobile view as a web panel, I was looking for a mod-script and got it from my son.

Here is the code which you save somewhere as deepl.user.js and add it per drag&drop to your extensions:

// ==UserScript== // @name deepl // @namespace http://tampermonkey.net/ // @version 0.1 // @description deepl force 100% // @author M.L. // @match https://www.deepl.com/* // @grant none // ==/UserScript== (function() { 'use strict'; var box=document.querySelector('.lmt__sides_wrapper'); box.style.display = "block"; Array.from( document.querySelectorAll('.lmt__side_container') ).forEach(col => (col.style.width = "100%")); })(); Array.from( document.querySelectorAll('.eSEOtericText, .dl_ad_pro_container, #lmt_quotes_article, .lmt__glossary_ad, .dl_footer, .dl_footerV2_container, .dl_body--redesign, .showSEOText') ).forEach(el => (el.style.display = "none")); document.body.setAttribute('style', 'min-width: 430px; overflow-x: hidden; background-color: #C0DADC !important'); document.querySelectorAll('.lmt--web .lmt__textarea_container').forEach(el => el.setAttribute('style', 'min-height: 200px; margin-bottom: 10px'));

Screenshot:

You will of course get the translator-panel in your language (if it is provided yet).

UPDATE:

I published this extension at github.