Likeable laughs from others.
@Gwen-Dragon said in Likeable laughs from others.:
"I found my drill at Blueberry Hill"?
Correct.
It's a pun on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQQCPrwKzdo
I found my Thrill on Blue Berry Hill
If it makes you feel better, I'm a native English speaker and I did not get the joke either. I am not very cultured when it comes to music, so I missed the reference.
@guigirl Don't worry, we can educate these
idiotsyoungsters
@guigirl said in Likeable laughs from others.:
https://michaelyingling.com/random/calvin_and_hobbes/
You can search for a DATE and it will find that specific comic, though it MUST be of the format MM/DD/YYYY. So 09/01/1986 will work, but "Sept 1st '86" and "9/1/86" wont - yet.All date formats work now!
Search Results for "15/11/85"
Your search returned no results.Remember that it searches for the EXACT phrase you typed! (And dates must be of the format MM/DD/YYYY)
@guigirl Yep! I just don't understand why the "help text" (click on WHY) contradicts the actual result?
I wonder who is/was the target readership?
Not me or you!?
@guigirl , width can be variable
Reading suggestions
https://www.abebooks.com/books/weird/
@guigirl , nothing new
NASA FOSS Catalog
https://code.nasa.gov
and
https://software.nasa.gov
and
https://www.grc.nasa.gov/WWW/K-12/freesoftware_page.htm
and
https://ti.arc.nasa.gov/opensource/projects/
and.....
"I've already looked at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and I don't know
why I took the mobile...
—DADDY MY LEG!!!!!
"Ah, yes, haha. The ambulance.
@guigirl Well, at least we don't need !ShakespeareInsult on these forums
@guigirl said in Likeable laughs from others.:
Why it's always kinda sorta important to read the fine-print, & the blueprints...
"haha, I like that ""kind of important"" phrase
well, we can say that this guy is a genius