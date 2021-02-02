@guigirl To be honest: After thinking about what you said more, I'm disturbed by your mentality. You seem to be saying that I have to be perfect, to criticize anything or call for anything to be better. That I have to always eat right and get proper exercise, before I can tell people not to drink bleach (and yes, there are people who drink bleach). That I have to always use a VPN, a proxy, and the Tor network, before I can suggest a privacy-respecting browser such as Vivaldi. That I have to have perfect grammar, before I can expect people to capitalize the first letter of a sentence.

And that mentality, it gets in the way of progress. Because nobody's perfect! So no one can ever have standards, offer advice, or say that we need to improve anything.