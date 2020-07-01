Several forums get their posting window covered by the keyboard
-
Beardedgeek72
For example the EndeavorOS, Manjaro forums.
Works in Chrome, Firefox, Firefox Nightly and Brave, so it must be Vivaldi specific.
What happens in Vivaldi is simply that when I hit reply the keyboard pops up and instead of the text field also moving up they keyboard covers it so I'm typing blind.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Beardedgeek72 are you on Android 8? If yes, we've confirmed the bug and the dev team will do their best to fix it as soon as possible.
If not, please share information about your Android and Vivaldi versions and share example links as Gwen-Dragon requested.
@Gwen-Dragon I think the issue might be related to VAB-1378
-
Beardedgeek72
@jane-n said in Several forums get their posting window covered by the keyboard:
@Beardedgeek72 are you on Android 8? If yes, we've confirmed the bug and the dev team will do their best to fix it as soon as possible.
If not, please share information about your Android and Vivaldi versions and share example links as Gwen-Dragon requested.
@Gwen-Dragon I think the issue might be related to VAB-1378
Android build 10.0.0.195
Vivaldi version 3.1.1935.19
Screenshot 1: Before clicking the text field to reply
Screenshot 2: Keyboard pops up and covers the text field
-
Beardedgeek72
Update: Switched to Vivaldi Snapshot and the bug appears to be fixed.
-
InbarWeinberg
Any info on this bug?
Happens to me as well on multiple sites like Twitter and Facebook.
-
I can confirm it's happening to me as well on sites like Twitter DMs or chat gpt
-
I have the same problem on Facebook, Reddit. In fact any site, where edit window is below keyboards upper edge. Other browsers seem to scale their window so whole webpage content is above keyboard, but not Vivaldi.
Vivaldi 5.7.2932.63
Device ELE-L29
Android 10
Emui 12.0.0.134
VAB-7216
-
Yeah, I have this too on FB, and Android is 8.1. Assuming it's not that easy to tell FB where to shove its always-visible top toolbars/title-bars, I just wish Vivaldi could react to entering typing mode by hiding its own tabs bar and toolbar (seems to try for a second, but then immediately pops them back down). So far I've worked around it by tweaking my keyboard height (since Hacker's Keyboard allows that) and Vivaldi's interface zoom vs. minimum page-font size, so I can at least see 1 line of text while I'm typing.
-
@killgore
Version 6.0.2980.12 and it's still the same.
-
6.0.2980.48 and still no changes.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@killgore
Hi, if the report VAB-1378 is not mentioned in the change logs it is not fixed. Looking in the report it is confirmed but not fixed.
I try to reproduce this on Android 12 or 8.1, can you add links to forums or other public pages I can test this, please?
I don´t use social media like Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and all forums I use are working.
I can test this on stable 6.0, snapshot and an internal build newer than the snapshot.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.0.2980.48
6.1.3028.4
Cheers, mib
EDIT: There is a new report VAB-7315, not confirmed.
-
@mib2berlin Thank you for taking an interest in this case.
From your post I'm not exactly sure if you use Reddit or not, but even if not, it's very easy to create an account.
Let's take this simple thread
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/13vibl7/dark_mode/
If I scroll to the bottom, I see this:
When I click Reply after last post I see this:
And when I make back gesture I see this:
So, as you can see, not only keyboard covered my text box, but also everything scrolled a little up.
Heck, even now, as I'm writing this post and text filled my screen I cannot see what I'm writing.
-
@killgore
I don´t use Reddit and I don´t want to but the forum reply looks completely different on my mobile:
This looks the same in Opera, Chrome and so forth.
-
@mib2berlin Well, it's not completely different. You have dark mode obviously, tabs on, address bar on the upper edge and another part of formatting bar visible in this very moment. But otherwise it looks the same to me.
EDIT: Try to add a lot of lines of text, so it fills your entire screen. Can you see the last line?
-
@killgore
AH, I copied and paste your answer 4 times, all fine but if I start scrolling it stops before the last line.
I would never type so much text in a mobile device so I would never notice this bug.
I will update the new bug report VAB-7315 with this information and confirm it in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Thank you for confirmation, but my bug number was VAB-7216. Maybe there is something like VAB-7315, but I can't check this.
-
@killgore
OK, I had to close your bug as duplicate of VAB-7315, there is an older bug report also linked to this one.
So a developer can read all connected reports, VAB-7315 is the master bug now and it is confirmed by me.
Cheers, mib
-
Anything new regarding this bug?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@killgorei
Hi, this is only a test, I wrote copy/paste this text in my mobile and can still read the last line.
I will add a image soon.
A developer test this 09/Jun/23 and could no reproduce it, too.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
EDIT :I can still add text
-
@mib2berlin said in Several forums get their posting window covered by the keyboard:
@killgorei
Hi, this is only a test, I wrote copy/paste this text in my mobile and can still read the last line.
I will add a image soon.
A developer test this 09/Jun/23 and could no reproduce it, too.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
It’s hard to imagine today, but back in the late 1960s, the original Star Trek was not considered a hit. The ambitious science fiction series was constantly on the brink of cancellation and was cut short only three years into its planned five-season run.
EDIT :I can still add text
I have to type blindly
Vivaldi Browser 6.1.3035.277