If You Haven't Read It, The Imperial College Report On COVID-19 Is Important
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#news
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-herd-explainer/explainer-what-is-herd-immunity-and-will-it-affect-the-pandemic-idUSKBN2163QN
https://www.youtube.com/user/Campbellteaching/videos
https://dr-flay.vivaldi.net/covid-19/
greybeard Ambassador
@Dr-Flay There is also a good site from ESRI's Arc-GIS, maps, stats and trends. Also works on mobile.
Data from John Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Seems to be updated regularly.
@greybeard I opted for the root page in my list because you can also see news and more info
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/
An interesting project for professionals wanting to get involved.
https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronavirus_Tech_Handbook
https://coronavirustechhandbook.com
Interview with the project creator.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p002w6r2
BBC World Service - Coronavirus Global Update
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w13xtv39
Calculate your actual requirement for toilet paper
https://howmuchtoiletpaper.com
How long til we are all being tracked ?
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/03/24/coronavirus_quarantine_cellphone/
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/03/23/track_phones_coronavirus_who/
Aerosol and Surface Stability of SARS-CoV-2 as Compared with SARS-CoV-1
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2004973
“On hearing ill rumour that Londoners may soon be urged into their lodgings by Her Majesty’s men, I looked upon the street to see a gaggle of striplings making fair merry, and no doubt spreading the plague well about. Not a care had these rogues for the health of their elders!”
Samuel Pepys Diaries — London 1664
Deaths in the UK from the virus were up 87 to 422 in the last day, London being hit the hardest.
There have currently been 644 deaths in the USA, up 131 from yesterday, but the USA has six times more confirmed cases than the UK.
@Pesala Yeah people are not taking it seriously enough, and as public transport has been reduced it has forced people together even more.
London is going to go to explode in cases this coming week as the lack of testing means only the ones arriving in hospital are a statistic (same story in other countries).
It is the tip of a virusberg.
Are you ready to feel even more depressed at humanity ?
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/03/doctors-hoard-unproven-covid-19-meds-by-writing-prescriptions-for-selves-families/
@Dr-Flay said:
Are you ready to feel even more depressed at humanity ?
There is no end to such stories. This one made me sad.
The isolation is not difficult for me. Being a monk, my routine has not changed dramatically, except that I don't go out to get my food anymore, as people bring it to my place.
As long as the Internet is working, I have plenty to do, and even without it I can work as long as I have power. Without electricity, life could get a bit difficult.
There is some good news, but it gets lost amid the bad.
An Italian priest who gave a respirator to a younger coronavirus patient he did not know has died of the disease.
-
This is very worrying, as it shows our glorious leaders still do not understand what they are dealing with
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/article/2020-03-23-herd-immunity-as-strategy-not-outcome-during-a-pandemic/
Less than 24 hours later, the US death toll is up by 120
A Day in the Life of an ER Doc on the Covid-19 Frontlines
USA could be the next epicentre of the pandemic
However, Trump hopes US will shake it off by Easter
What is really scary is who is in charge when WHO should be in charge — people who actually have knowledge and experience in controlling pandemics.
That U.S. graph is scary stuff:
http://91-divoc.com/pages/covid-visualization/
Another unexpected victim
"Authorities called Wednesday for worried Peruvians to stop killing bats after rescuing 200 that were going to be burnt by peasants believing them to be spreading the coronavirus."
https://phys.org/news/2020-03-peru-blamed-coronavirus.html
"Mexicans on Wednesday feared measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak would lead to widespread looting after criminals robbed stores that were closed and posted calls on social media for people to ransack businesses."
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-mexico-crime/mexicans-fear-looting-spree-as-shops-robbed-online-messages-incite-theft-idUSKBN21D056?
"An international group of nearly 400 volunteers with expertise in cybersecurity formed on Wednesday to fight hacking related to the novel coronavirus."
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-coronavirus-cyber/cybersecurity-experts-come-together-to-fight-coronavirus-related-hacking-idUSKBN21D049
"Singapore to open-source national Coronavirus encounter-tracing app and the Bluetooth research behind it.
Team explains privacy preservation plan and how smartphones' wireless prowess is wildly variable"
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/03/26/singapore_tracetogether_coronavirus_encounter_tracing_app_lessons/
greybeard Ambassador
@Dr-Flay And if your are past your prime or do not happen to be a billionaire you may be in for a shock if you get sick.
The Economy is more important than you.
[EDIT] or have a pre-existing condition
-
greybeard Ambassador
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/03/states-feds-try-to-end-scourge-of-coronavirus-price-gouging/
"Panic-stricken shoppers have stripped supermarket shelves bare across the western world, ignoring ‘social distancing’ rules to snap up supplies. But there are apparently some foods not even a global pandemic can make appetizing."
https://www.rt.com/news/484208-panic-buying-vegan-food-coronavirus/
Some more positive news. Elon Musk donates 1,255 Ventilators to NY. They were purchased in China from US approved manufacturers. Meanwhile, Tesla engineers are working on designing and making their own, which will all be donated when they are approved.
Panic over the virus is dumb. What is needed is joined-up thinking and diligent efforts.
Meanwhile, Trump Invokes the Defence Production Act to force General Motors to manufacture ventilators.
@Pesala
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/03/trump-orders-gm-to-make-ventilators-claims-company-is-wasting-time/
"Meanwhile behind the facade of this inocent looking book store"
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/03/us-now-top-site-of-corona-infections-as-a-control-plan-emerges/
It's all about politics.
Sorry I mean't Bolitics
Anti Fake COVID-19 News and more... by Tootrust website
https://tootrust.com
Cybersecurity experts come together to fight coronavirus-related hacking
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-coronavirus-cyber/cybersecurity-experts-come-together-to-fight-coronovirus-related-hacking-idUSKBN21D049
https://www.darkreading.com/attacks-breaches/cyber-version-of-justice-league-launches-to-fight-covid-19-related-hacks-/d/d-id/1337424
http://googlemapsmania.blogspot.com/2020/03/florence-nightingales-covid-19-map.html
COVID evolution/mutation
http://googlemapsmania.blogspot.com/2020/03/mapping-coronavirus-family-tree.html
How to Tell if We're Beating Covid-19
Great video that focuses on what's important.