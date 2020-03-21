“On hearing ill rumour that Londoners may soon be urged into their lodgings by Her Majesty’s men, I looked upon the street to see a gaggle of striplings making fair merry, and no doubt spreading the plague well about. Not a care had these rogues for the health of their elders!”

Samuel Pepys Diaries — London 1664

Deaths in the UK from the virus were up 87 to 422 in the last day, London being hit the hardest.

There have currently been 644 deaths in the USA, up 131 from yesterday, but the USA has six times more confirmed cases than the UK.