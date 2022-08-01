🤣 Family-Friendly Jokes
-
I was brought up on the the innuendo of Carry On films and George Formby, and am not offended even by the most politically incorrect Jimmy Car or Peter Kay jokes, but this is a family-friendly forum, so please keep the jokes clean so that this thread stays open.
How to say Hello in Mandarin
//MODEDIT: thread locked on request
-
Seeking Enlightenment?
-
The Master was explaining the nature of Tao to one of his novices.
"The Tao is embodied in all software -- regardless of how insignificant," said the Master.
"Is the Tao in a hand-held calculator?" asked the novice.
"It is," came the reply.
"Is the Tao in a video game?" asked the novice.
"It is even in a video game," said the Master.
"Is the Tao in the DOS for a personal computer?" asked the novice.
"The Master coughed and shifted his position slightly. "The lesson is over for today," he said.
Geek humor from The Tao of Programming
-
I have a groaner; really bad READY??? What is a computers favorite dessert???
READY?????
CHIPS!!!
Groans anyone??
-
How many psychologists does it take to change a lightbulb?
One - but it has to want to change.
-
HAAA HEE
-
There was a fire in the last shoe factory in Brockton Ma. All neighboring towns and cities came to assist in putting out the blaze.
When it was all over public relations printed the story.
The headline read
240 soles were lost!!
-
- I like to plant my herbs in alphabetical order.
- How do you find the time?
- That is easy. It is next to the sage.
-
The 10 golden rules for procrastination
1 -
-
Medieval Help Desk. (In Norwegian with English subtitles)
This will be appreciated by monks, and anyone who has ever tried to support new users on forums.
-
-
-
-
-
This post is deleted!
-
A motorist driving down a country lane meets a farmer chasing his sheep. He stops and gets out.
The farmer says, “Could you help me round them up?”
“Sure, says the motorist, “how many are there?”
“Twenty-eight,” says the farmer.
The motorist replies, “Rounded up that will be thirty.”
-
-
-
-