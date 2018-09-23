Issue might be that there is something that silents confirmation dialog in vivaldi.

I have this problem on my linux os using

Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit); Chrome/96.0.4664.113 Safari/537.36

I managed to solve this installing Chromium Version 96.0.4664.93 (Official Build) Arch Linux (64-bit) -> which displayed confirmation dialog

I solved it with this approach:

find Preferences file (/home/your_user_name/.config/vivaldi/Default/),

open it in text editor and edit text from:

"file_system_paths":{}

to:

"file_system_paths":{"/your_custom_path_to_overrides/Folder":"overrides"}

I spent hours trying to find solution. Can you fix it in the future versions?