Overriding sources with Chromium dev tools
FroffTheLoff
In one of the newer updates of Chrome, you can make local changes to website sources (including html, js and css) that persist after a reload. You do this by going to Dev Tools -> Sources -> Overrides. This requires you to save your local changes in a directory on your computer. All of this is present in Vivaldi's dev tools as well. However, when selecting a directory, all I get is
Unable to add filesystem: <permission denied>. This is supposedly fixed in chrome with a popup asking you to give permission, but this does not appear for me. Is there any way to give Vivaldi the needed permissions? I'm running Xubuntu 16.04.
trytonroam
Issue might be that there is something that silents confirmation dialog in vivaldi.
I have this problem on my linux os using
Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit); Chrome/96.0.4664.113 Safari/537.36
I managed to solve this installing Chromium Version 96.0.4664.93 (Official Build) Arch Linux (64-bit) -> which displayed confirmation dialog
I solved it with this approach:
find Preferences file (/home/your_user_name/.config/vivaldi/Default/),
open it in text editor and edit text from:
"file_system_paths":{}
to:
"file_system_paths":{"/your_custom_path_to_overrides/Folder":"overrides"}
I spent hours trying to find solution. Can you fix it in the future versions?
While searching for a replacement for Opera 12-'s Refresh display feature, I found Local overrides could be a candidate:
- Open the Sources panel.
- Open the Overrides tab.
- Click Setup Overrides.
- Select which directory you want to save your changes to.
- At the top of your viewport, click Allow to give DevTools read and write access to the directory.
- Make your changes.
But, when I try to add an override folder (step 4), it says permission denied.
In fact, I don't know how to do their step 5, I don't see any Allow buttons and I don't know what is a viewport (I'm not English).
And I cannot ask this question there, as I don't have enough points.
I could not find other posts using Vivaldi forum's search button but I could find with duckduckgo.
Same problem happens (happened) on Linux:
Bug reported as VB-90015.
Solution: Dock the Developer Tools, otherwise it does not work when dev tools is floating.
@jesus2099 Seems to work fine here, Vivaldi 5.3 Stable on Win10 x64:
But, when I try to add an override folder (step 4), it says permission denied.
Have you considered what the error message is saying, that you do not have write permissions to the folder you selected? Just choose a folder you can write to.
I have Vivaldi version
5.3.2679.55 (Stable channel) (64 bits)on Windows 10 Entreprise version
20H2build
19042.1706(but as I noted, people have same issue in Linux).
I did choose a place where I could create a folder, exactly like you did.
What happens for me though, is that the yellow security bar, where you can click Allow, does not pop up for me.
I tested in Chrome, it works, there.
Maybe my Vivaldi has an anti-popup something?
Solution: Dock the Developer Tools, otherwise it does not work when dev tools is floating.
@jesus2099 I can not reproduce your issue with 5.3.2679.55 Windows 11 21H2 & Linux Debian 11 .
The bar to allow or deny appears on top of web page.
Adding a file to local override folder while on a website with Ctrl+P, editing and saving file works.
Solution: Dock the Developer Tools, otherwise it does not work when dev tools is floating.
I tried disabling all my extensions, I tried disabling popup block in privacy settings, etc.
Nothing worked.
Then suddenly I had the idea to try it yet again, but this time having the dev tools docked (instead of floating).
Wow it worked!!!
I'm so in love with this completely integrated Fiddler-like feature.
For VB-90015 (but in fact maybe it should be a Chromium bug), there could be some improvement for people using dev tools floating like me, so at least they know that there is a way to make it work, just temporarily put your dev tools docked.
@jesus2099 I'm not on Vivaldi right now so can't verify - but are you sure the request for permission does not appear in the browser viewport like it should?
To explain what the viewport is, it's the area of the browser showing the webpage:
"When viewing a document in a web browser, the viewport is the region of the browser window which contains the visible portion of the document."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viewport
-
Yes, sure.
It did not appear, neither in the floating dev tools nor in its triggering/linked window/tab/viewport.
Then I saw it thanks to docking my Developper Tools at the bottom of the… viewport.
But thank you so much @Pathduck and @DoctorG for showing me it was possible!
So I had to try harder until it worked for me too.
@jesus2099 This is why it's so important to always test any issue you encounter in a clean, unchanged profile. By default, the Devtools are docked, so any issue related to floating it will not show.
If you had tested in a clean profile, you would find it worked, like others have. And them possibly thought "Hey, that's strange" and continued to investigate to find the cause.
If it indeed turns out that if the Allow/Deny confirmation dialog does not show with Devtools floating, then it's an actual bug and you can update the bug report with this new information and get it confirmed and solved for everyone.
-
Frankly, having the devtools floating is not such a big deal.
It's the normal usage of Vivaldi.
It's like having your main window maximised or not.
It shouldn't break the browser, so it is a bug.
I hope the VB-90015 can be updated to contain this new reproduction condition:
Make the devtools window floating, not docked in the viewport / web page
I will check this.
-
Thanks @DoctorG, if it is not possible, tell me and I think I received an email address where I can send any updates on the bug.
By the way, @Pathduck, I did not see any incitation to always test any issue you encounter in a clean, unchanged profile nor instructions how to do so in the bug report page.
-
You could have sent a reply mail for VB-90015 with more information. That will always be added to tracker
But now i updated the information and "Confimed" the bug.
Well... it does actually:
"If you can still reproduce it, follow the steps on our help page about troubleshooting issues in Vivaldi. Some bugs are caused by an Extension or a setting and can be easily solved."
=> https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Test_in_a_different_profile
But OK, it's now confirmed that if dev.tools are undocked, the permission dialog does not appear, case is confirmed and updated. Hopefully fixed soon(ish)
Excellent, thank you both!
Guest profile seems fairly easy to run, super, for next time!
Hey, by the way, if I had used the docked devtools, I would not even have spotted this bug.