What mobile phone do you have and why?
I had been using Iphone for some years. Was mostly happy. I like ios, but eventually screensizegate became a dealbreaker. So now I bought a Samsung Galaxy Note 3.. I wanted a big screen... If I were to choose again I would have chosen a phone with a bit smaller screen than the Note 3, but bigger than Iphone.. The Note feels a bit clumsy and Android... well.. I'm having difficulties getting used to it.. I'm a creature of habits What phone do you use and why?
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
Nokia 6300. I hate smartphones
Smartphones limit my freedom.
QuHno Translator
A Nokia 1100 when I am doing outdoor stuff and need a reliable phone with a long stand by time and a Motorola RAZR v3 for normal use.
I hate throwing away things that work perfectly well for me.
Additional benefit: No known viruses and flipping open the star trek communicator … err ... RAZR still looks cool
other Vivaldi Team
I have been on the Android bandwagon since my first HTC Desire. Love the customization options and upgradeability.
Today I have a HTC One modded to Google Edition.
Worst thing is batterylife, which is almost no life.
ringy dingy
Shpankov Vivaldi Team
You win
I use a Yezz Andy because it can have two SIM-cards. One for my Norwegian number and one for the US number. And when I want a bigger screen or more computing power, it works nice together with the Nexus 7.
It is a nice phone, but it could have been better if I were able to root it. Too much work, though, since nobody seems to have done it before. Uses a lot of battery when I use the data connection and GPS, but I got an Anker USB-charger which can fill it up three or four times. A must have when traveling.
Using a Nokia E6, just because I'm too cheap to buy a new iPhone :whistle:
LG Optimus Extreme. I'm using a Net10 plan. This phone lets me use the AT&T network, which works well where I live. The Sprint network was down for over a month here and it was an affordable solution.
It's not fancy, but it does what I need it to do. It's pretty solid, although I just had to replace one after accidentally washing it in the washing machine. Everything worked except the microphone. Surprised anything worked.
Maybe I'm a hipster, but I just never felt like getting on the iPhone bandwagon. Yeah Apple makes good products, but are they really worth the price and the worship they get? I think not. I think Android phones are an excellent value.
I have a Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray. I got it because my previous phone, an SE s500i, started dropping the connection in the metro (not unusual), but consequently failed to reconnect to the GSM network. I went with it because it's sized like a proper mobile phone, not a semi-tablet.
Also, I kind of hate capacitive touch. No matter how large the screen, you're completely covering up what you're pointing at. I recently played a game on my Nintendo DS for the first time in a while, and just like using my wife's '09 HTC phone, it's just so fantastic compared to capacitive touch.
But I understand the Samsung Galaxy Note might combine the best of both words.
I have a Nokia 3500. I bought it because it was $30 and I wanted a phone with a better battery life. I don't really like using a cell phone, so I just have something cheap so I have one the odd time I need it.
I am thinking of getting a smartphone soon. I feel like I'm getting left behind on an important piece of technology. Not really sure what to get, so I'll have to do some research.
I've been a Nokia user for years. I still have the 6310 and it still works; and the battery outlives the Samsung S3 I use for some months now. I also have a Nokia E71 who refuses to give up.
I must say I dislike the touchpads because I have to keep my eyes on them all the time and I don't have a touch feedback. Plus, I can activate a lot of stuff if I touch the display by mistake. On the other hand, the S3 is good for its big display (for reading and zooming), the 2 cameras who take excellent photos and the storage space.
Nokia N97 mini
I was a BIG Psion fan and the N97 mini with its flip-out keyboard is just a smaller version of that.
Wanted a Nokia 808 but by the time I'd just about summoned up the courage to pay the ludicrous price, they'd discontinued it!
Then I wanted a 1020… and lusted after a lime-green one. And are Nokia releasing a green one? No. Or magenta? No. So, I wait...
Well said! I'm using SE K800i, but only for calls, text messages and photos, without internet.
Both my wife and I run Windows Phone 8 on the HTC 8x. We use the Windows Phone because our son works for Microsoft.
LG Motion 4G, Model LGMS770 (Android 4.0.4) because it was on sale.
jon Vivaldi Team
As part of my work at Opera I have used a lot of phones. I typically kept 5 to 10 phones with me at any one time. I wanted to be able to test our software on a big variety of phones and demonstrate as well. I loved the fact that Opera, both Mini and Mobile, would run on very limited hardware.
Now I have a few phones that I use on a regular basis. My current default phone is the Samsung Note. I like the big screen and I wanted to try a phone with a really big screen to see if I could do without a keyboard. Sadly, I would still prefer a keyboard and would love a really big phone with a full size keyboard. I loved the Nokia 9210 and I would love a decent replacement.
My second phone is the Sony Xperia E. It replaces my Sony Tipo Duo, that replaced my MyPhone as my preferred dual sim phone. As I have local phone numbers in Norway, Iceland and the US, I like being able to reduce the number of phones to carry at times by having a dual sim. I would love a quad sim…
My third phone is the Nokia E7. Great phone with a great keyboard.
I have a number of other phones for testing, but these are my current set of phones, but I guess I will need to replace the Nokia soon.
Cheers,
Jon.
Nokia 808 currently.
Symbian give you most of the freedom out of the box (in comparison with iOS, Windows and Android). Greatest photo camera as of today, and probably in years to come. Great, fast and free offline maps and navigation. It has Opera Mini and Opera Mobile
I´ve got the ex|phone. Unfortunately it is only available in Germany.
It is so practical in all situations! I can´t imagine my life without the ex|phone anymore.
And with the integrated nuclear power plant (80+ ys. lifetime!) one is completely independent of external energy sources! When others come home to recharge their smartphone I connect my house to the ex|phone to provide it with electricity and heating!
http://www.samsung.com/pl/consumer/mobile-phone/mobile-phones/archive/GT-S5660DSAERA
Why?
I do not need another