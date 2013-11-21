LG Optimus Extreme. I'm using a Net10 plan. This phone lets me use the AT&T network, which works well where I live. The Sprint network was down for over a month here and it was an affordable solution.

It's not fancy, but it does what I need it to do. It's pretty solid, although I just had to replace one after accidentally washing it in the washing machine. Everything worked except the microphone. Surprised anything worked.

Maybe I'm a hipster, but I just never felt like getting on the iPhone bandwagon. Yeah Apple makes good products, but are they really worth the price and the worship they get? I think not. I think Android phones are an excellent value.