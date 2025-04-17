Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
こんにちは。
Windows版Vivaldiを関西弁に設定してメールを使用しているのですが、返信のメールに受信したメールを引用すると、「〇〇はんが書いたんやて:」という文章の後に引用されます。友達に送信するメールであれば問題ないのですが、ビジネスや目上の人に出す場合など、気まずく感じてしまいます。この文章を変更する方法はありますでしょうか？
