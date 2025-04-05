Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
要望内容
VPNの接続と解除した際に通知されるポップアップの有無をVivaldiの設定画面から切り替えられるようになってほしいです。
ダウンロード完了通知のポップアップの有無を切り替えるのと同じ操作感覚を想定しています。
要望理由
VPNの接続と解除の通知ポップアップの有無を簡単に切り替えられるようにするためです。
