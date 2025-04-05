@Hadden89 said in uBO Lite?:

Post a screenshot when these things happen.

As per your suggestion elsewhere on this page, I installed uBO, and tried the webpage again. Here is a screenshot:

I subsequently uninstalled uBO Lite and tried again and sure enough the webpage came through. I am baffled as to how uBO Lite was mentioned the 1st time I tried to get access and was blocked by uBO Lite that I did not have installed.

Another interesting titbit: when uBO Lite blocked me this morning, it did offer me the possibility to proceed to the site. When I clicked on that blue button, nothing happened.

However, after actually installing uBO Lite, clicking on the blue button did grant me access to that webpage.

I suppose there is nothing else to do at this stage but I'll keep an eye on it and report back if it happens again.

Last but not least, I would like to ask you your opinion about blockers. I am using Vivaldi's ad and tracker blocker, but I am not entirely sure if it is does the job well enough.

I have had AdGuard (MV3 beta) installed as a "top-up" and that seems adequate. Now I have uBO Lite too. Leaving Vivaldi's blocker aside, which of the 2, AdGuard or uBO Lite, is the better of the 2, in your view?