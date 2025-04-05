uBO Lite?
I tried to open a web page of the New York Post and it was blocked by uBO Lite. I never installed this extension so I suppose it is built into Vivaldi.
How can I disable uBO Lite?
@Granite1 In that case
it was blocked by uBO Lite
How did you determine this?
there was a block of code to block it, and below it said uBO Lite has blocked this.
I've never seen anything like that??
Do you have other extensions installed? Maybe one of those is causing this.
You could test using Guest Profile
If the problem does not occur in Guest Profile -
To find the problematic extension try disabling ALL and see if problem still occurs.
Note: some extensions can have effect even when disabled.
So you may need to actually uninstall rather than disable.
@TbGbe Opening the same page with Brave went smoothly. I have the same extensions in both browsers. Deleting cache and restarting Vivaldi made no difference. So, it is something in Vivaldi.
However, when I tried again later on the webpage did open in Vivaldi, so I don't understand what is going on, but I am leaving it as is, for now anyway.
Many thanks for your input.
@Granite1 I don't understand why is happening, the window should say "blocked by vivaldi adblocker".
A quick thing you might try is to actually install ublock lite. Then you should be able to remove it. Let us know if the glitch still happens.
Post a screenshot when these things happen. Maybe other ubo lite users can recognize it if is the site, the extension or the browser doing that.
Post a screenshot when these things happen.
That is what I wanted to do after my 2nd post, but then it did not happen anymore, which is a shame.
So, from now on, esp. if it is something out of the ordinary – in this case, blocked by uBO Lite instead of blocked by Vivaldi blocker – I will take a screenshot immediately and post it here.
I had uBO "Normal" installed for years – various browsers, not Vivaldi – and always struggled with it, so eventually I dropped it.
The problem seems to be resolved for now, don't know how, it seems as if Vivaldi/extensions, needed to "warm up" to the webpage.
Anyway, I'll follow your suggestion and install/uninstall uBO Lite, then report back.
Post a screenshot when these things happen.
As per your suggestion elsewhere on this page, I installed uBO, and tried the webpage again. Here is a screenshot:
I subsequently uninstalled uBO Lite and tried again and sure enough the webpage came through. I am baffled as to how uBO Lite was mentioned the 1st time I tried to get access and was blocked by uBO Lite that I did not have installed.
Another interesting titbit: when uBO Lite blocked me this morning, it did offer me the possibility to proceed to the site. When I clicked on that blue button, nothing happened.
However, after actually installing uBO Lite, clicking on the blue button did grant me access to that webpage.
I suppose there is nothing else to do at this stage but I'll keep an eye on it and report back if it happens again.
Last but not least, I would like to ask you your opinion about blockers. I am using Vivaldi's ad and tracker blocker, but I am not entirely sure if it is does the job well enough.
I have had AdGuard (MV3 beta) installed as a "top-up" and that seems adequate. Now I have uBO Lite too. Leaving Vivaldi's blocker aside, which of the 2, AdGuard or uBO Lite, is the better of the 2, in your view?
@Granite1 I feel that on my Vivaldi the Adguard makes page rendering slower compared to uBlockLite.
Here is a screenshot:
Yeah, that's pretty much the classic ubO /ub0 lite window...
uBO Lite blocked me this morning, it did offer me the possibility to proceed to the site. When I clicked on that blue button, nothing happened.
However, after actually installing uBO Lite, clicking on the blue button did grant me access to that webpage.
So, in some way, you had a corrupted extension folder of UboLite which is the reason I told you to re-install and then remove
A potential cause might be an un-cautious manual backup/restore or vivaldi installed in the wrong path.
I am using Vivaldi's ad and tracker blocker, but I am not entirely sure if it is does the job well enough.
At the moment I'm using only the vivaldi blocker. It does a good job with few exceptions (youtube), but tweaking the lists help a lot.
Someone pairs with ubolite or adguard.
which of the 2, AdGuard or uBO Lite, is the better of the 2, in your view?
Both are good. But as you are pairing the native blocker, I'd go with adguard: is slightly heavier than ubolite but has some support to cosmetic filters / custom lists. You can remove ubolite (and this time shouldn't leave leftovers) or adguard as you wish.
@Granite1 I suggest: test 1 month only uBlockLite and next month only Adguard. And then decide which one suits better.
barbudo2005
My opinion:
If you just want to get rid of Ads and Trackers, including YT, use uBOL.
If you are used to the functionality and features of uBO, as detailed in this post, use Adguard.
I am using Vivaldi's ad and tracker blocker, but I am not entirely sure if it is does the job well enough.
I have had AdGuard (MV3 beta) installed as a "top-up" and that seems adequate. Now I have uBO Lite too. Leaving Vivaldi's blocker aside, which of the 2, AdGuard or uBO Lite, is the better of the 2, in your view?
A word of advice/warning - Don't run multiple blockers at the same time.
When using uBO (or Adguard) be sure to Disable Vivaldi blocker.
A potential cause might be an un-cautious manual backup/restore or vivaldi installed in the wrong path.
I'll go with that as an explanation.
You can remove ubolite (and this time shouldn't leave leftovers) or adguard as you wish.
I leave both for now though always 1 of them disabled in order to get a fell for which I prefer.
Thanks a lot for your help and insights.
